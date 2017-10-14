Obituary: Dorothy G. Smith 1928-2017

Dorothy “Dot” Gunby Smith, 89, slipped away to rest in Christ on October 8, 2017. Known as a creative 1st grade teacher in Holbrook, AZ, Dorothy’s career spanned 40 years.

Born on July 21, 1928 in Elbert County, GA, Dot developed many artistic and musical skills. She used her vocal training by assisting her husband Francis in missionary endeavors for Navajo True Gospel Mission. She also taught Sunday School and VBS classes and gifted her excellent sewing to not only family members, but many others.

She is survived and missed much by her daughter Melissa Smith, son and daughter-in-law Steve and Denise Smith and her prized grandchildren, Alexandra and Jonathan.

The service will be held Monday, October 16, 2017 at 12:00 pm, preceded by a viewing at 11:00 am, at Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church, 1691 Rainbow Rd. Cottonwood, AZ, immediately followed by interment in Valley View Cemetery, Clarkdale, AZ. Funeral arrangements are by Westcott Funeral Home, Cottonwood, AZ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church, 1691 Rainbow Road, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

Information provided by survivors.