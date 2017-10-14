What's Happening: Oct. 15, 2017

Halau Hula Napuaokalei`ilima annual Show emphasizes Hawaiian leis

The onset of autumn in the Verde Valley may bring a chill in the air with leaves turning color, however another sure sign is the 14th annual Ho ike (hula exhibition show) presented by Halau Hula Napuaokalei`ilima offering authentic Hawaiian Hula, culture and music. Kumu Hula Kehau Chrisman invites you to join the Halau (school) on a Saturday, November 4, 2017 at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts (280 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde). Doors open at 1:15 PM and the show starts at 1:30 PM.

At the show, Haumana (students) will demonstrate hula they have learned over the years from Kumu Hula Kehau Chrisman featuring mele (songs) emphasizing Hawaiian leis. You can also take advantage of purchasing reasonably priced Hawai`i themed items for sale and as well as several unique Hawaiian artifacts in the silent auction – just in time for holiday gifts. Proceeds benefit Aloha ‘Aina O Hawai‘i, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, that supports activities that promote the education of the general public about the customs, values, language, arts and crafts of the Hawaiian Culture.”

Halau Hula Napuaokale ilima, based in Cottonwood, is under the direction of Kumu Hula (Hula Master) Kehau Chrisman. Chrisman, formerly of Hawaii and now a Cottonwood resident, trained in Hawaii for 17 years to reach the highest rank of Hula Master (similar to a PhD in Hula) following rigorous hula protocols taught by well-known and respected masters in Hawaii’s hula legacy. She first started teaching hula in Hawaii in 1997 and has been teaching in Northern and Central Arizona since 2004. Since opening the Cottonwood hula school in 2004, Chrisman has been teaching Hawaiian culture, including music, dance, and language, in the Verde Valley, Flagstaff and Prescott Valley. For more information about Halau Hula Napuaokale ilima, go to www.arizonahula.com.

Pre-Sale Tickets available starting on September 17.

Adult pre-sale: $18 pre-sale

Ages 7 to 17 pre-sale: $9 pre-sale

6 and under: Free

Pre-sale tickets must be purchased by 11:59 PM on October 29. After October 29, all tickets are $2

To purchase tickets, send your check payable to Aloha Aina O Hawaii to: Wanda Billings-Reber, 2703 N. First St., Flagstaff AZ 86004. For additional ticket information, please email Wanda at wanma@aol.com. For more information about this event, call (928) 639-4683 or email kumuhula@halauhulailima.com.

Newspaper seeks veteran stories, photos

The Verde Independent and Camp Verde Bugle newspapers are looking for photographs of Verde Valley veterans for inclusion in our Veteran’s Day special section, which will publish Friday Nov. 10, 2017.

Please email photographs to bhelm@verdenews.com as large-format, high resolution jpeg attachments.

In addition, please send a story up to 100 words in length describing your military service to our country. Information must include your name, branch of military service, rank, years of service, connection to the Verde Valley and a summary of your military service.

Or, if you would prefer to mail or drop off a copy of your photograph and story, please use the following address: Salute to Veterans, The Verde Independent, 116 S. Main St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326. Photographs and information need to be delivered to the newspaper before Friday, Nov. 3.

Angels’ Attic hosts craft sale

With the holidays approaching, Angels’ Attic will have its 23nd annual craft sale Friday and Saturday, 20-21, at Mountain View United Methodist Church, 901 S. 12th St., Cottonwood.

Quality hand-made goods crafted by the women’s group will be for sale Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Among the holiday crafts will be aprons, table runners, quilts, needle boxes, adult bibs, wreaths, jewelry, many baby items and hand-painted wood items ideal for gifts.

Baked goods and other homemade edibles also will be featured, as well as a lunch to be served both days from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A section called Granny’s Treasures will feature “gently-used” items.

Proceeds from the sale will be used for unbudgeted needs at Mountain View United Methodist.

Oak Creek Apples Macintosh Users Group meets on third Saturdays

Oak Creek Apples Macintosh Users Group (OCAMUG) meets 10 a.m. to noon at Si Birch Community Room, at the Sedona Public Library located 3520 White Bear Rd, in West Sedona, 282-7714. Third Saturday of the month.

The Oak Creek Apples group is offering a general question-and-answer workshop on iPads and iPhones, which will be facilitated by Alan Gore. The next meeting will be Saturday, October 21, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Si Birch Community Room at the Sedona Public Library. Admission is free. Pre-registration is desirable but not required. Register by emailing to oakcreekapples@gmail.com.

This workshop is the second of four to be offered by the Oak Creek Apples this fall 2017, with all four co-sponsored by the Sedona Public Library. The other three meetings will be monthly on the third Saturday through December.

The Oak Creek Apples Macintosh Users Group (OCAMUG) is exclusively an educational institution for the public on the use of Apple Computers and other iOS devices, including maintenance, security, and software applications. OCAMUG is a 501.c.3 organization and donations are tax deductible. Membership in the Oak Creek Apples is open to anyone who wishes to belong. For more information ask at the meeting greetings table.

Sedona MUFON welcomes Alejandro Rojas

Everyone is invited as Sedona MUFON welcomes Alejandro Rojas Friday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m.

Sedona Public Library

3250 White Bear Rd, Sedona

Admission is $10, cash only

Presentation Topic:

Steven Spielberg: Ufologist!

Alejandro Rojas is Director of Operations for Open Minds Production, the host for Open Minds UFO Radio, editor and contributing writer of OpenMinds.tv, emcee for the International UFO Congress, and blogger for the Huffington Post.

Halloween Party at American Legion

For American Legion Members: The Boo Crew invites you to a Halloween party Friday, Oct. 27 from 7 to 10 p.m. The costume contest is at 10 p.m. The night will feature karaoke and drink specials.

1st place is $100. 2nd palace is $75. 3rd place is $50. Boooobie prize$20 gift certificate for Legion’s Friday Fish Fry. 480 S. Calvary Way, in Cottonwood.

Trunk or Treat at American Legion

Come join us for Trunk or Treat at the American Legion Post 25 on Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free and features fun and games for children. The event is hosted by the Ladies Auxilary.

480 S. Calvary Way, in Cottonwood. For more information, call 928-634-3004

American Legion hosts Early Bird

Dinner Nov. 8

For American Legion members: An Early Bird Dinner Nov. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. Enjoy Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, choice of sweet corn or peas, salad and dessert. Early Bird Members eat free. Guest $8 donation. Please RSVP at the bar or call 928-634-3004. 480 S. Calvary Way, in Cottonwood.

Adopt a Family Thanksgiving

The American Legion Auxiliary will be adopting 20 families. Items needed include cash for turkeys; instant potatoes or 5lb bags; gravy jars and packets; boxed stuffing mix; canned green beans; cream of mushroom soup; French fried onions; canned yams and sweet potatoes; marshmallows; canned cranberry sauce; frozen pumpkin pie; and cash.

We will be delivering the boxes to the families on Saturday, Nov. 18. Donation box will be located in the Social Quarters.

480 S. Calvary Way, in Cottonwood.

Work you mind, Warm your heart

Your local AARP Foundation Tax Aide sites are seeking volunteers for the upcoming tax season. We have sites in Camp Verde, Cottonwood, and Sedona. We provide free, confidential tax service for seniors and low income families. Experience is not required as training is provided for counselors, client facilitators, and receptionists. This is a wonderful way to give back to your community. Please call Pat at 928 567-9251 for further information.

Healing, restoration event at Venue Christ Center Church

Tabernacle of Praise and Worship International invites you to come and experience the healing and restoration ‘Manifest Presence of God’ event.

The event is Nov. 10 at 5 p.m., and Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. Hosting is Pastor Conga G. and Pastor Steve Soje (special guest). The event takes place at Venue Christ Center Church located 580 Brewer Rd., Sedona.

Free movie at Sedona Public Library

Free movie at Sedona Public Library on Monday, October 23, at 6 pm: In this action film, Gal Gadot stars as Diana, princess of the Amazons. When an American pilot crashes on her isolated island and tells her of a conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. 3250 White Bear Rd., Sedona, AZ.



Essential Oils – the Missing Link

Thursday, October 19, 1–3p.m.

FREE CLASS — Camp Verde Community Library

Wouldn’t it be nice if your affirmations, visualizations and positive self-talk were more effective?

Essential oils, a natural and powerful tool can help you stay tuned to your own intuition as you create the life you desire, and deserve!

After an in-depth overview, there will be extended Q&A to address YOUR questions and needs.

Info/preregister, call/text Honey Judith Rubin, 404.626.5235 or Sarah Jensen 928.451.4847.

OLLI lunch, learn program features speakers

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) weekly Lunch & Learn program will feature Audree Juhlen, Director of Community Development and Marty Losoff, Chair of the Planning & Zoning Commission, Wednesday, October 18

Bring your lunch to this free weekly community event or enjoy some coffee, tea or water with a little snack, 12:30-2:00 in Room 34 of Yavapai College Sedona Center (on Cultural Park Place, across Rt. 89A from Red Rock High School) and meet these two people who work behind the scenes to maintain Sedona’s character and appeal. Learn how each of these two civic organizations operate, how they collaborate, and what’s been going on lately regarding land use, signs, residential development, and other issues important to our community.

For more information, call OLLI at 928-649-4275.

OLLI presents Elizabeth and John Oakes at Wisdom, Beauty, and Tea event

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) new weekly free event, Wisdom, Beauty & Tea, presents Elizabeth Oakes, Ph.D., poet and spiritual writer, and John Warren Oakes, painter in acrylic, oil and encaustic, Wednesday, October 18 at 4:00

Elizabeth (Vanderbilt University) is a former Shakespeare and poetry professor at Western Kentucky University. Her first book of poems, The Farmgirl Poems, won the 2004 national Pearl Poetry Prize, and it was followed by four other volumes, most recently Healing Words: A Series of Interlocked Affirmations. She blogs on Art and Writing from the Spiritual Imagination at etherealpub.com and SedonaBiz.

John exhibits internationally and is art director of Ethereal Publications. He taught art at Western Kentucky University for 46 years. He has exhibited in 461 exhibitions and had 50 one-man shows. He has won 35 prizes for his painting, prints, drawings and creative photography. He has works in public or private collections in 25 states and 15 countries.

Come and meet this local author and artist, sip exotic teas and savor pastries from Yavapai College Culinary Institute, at Yavapai College’s Sedona Center Atrium (on Cultural Park Place, across Rt. 89A from Red Rock High School) for this informal weekly gathering.

For more information, call OLLI at 928-649-4275.

OLLI presents Lowrey and Dunst at Wisdom, Beauty, and Tea event

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) new weekly free event, Wisdom, Beauty & Tea, presents Garrett Lowrey, author of From Suit to Stetson: a Spiritual Journey from Orphanage to Businessman to Cowboy…and Beyond’ and Nancy Robb Dunst, Artist, Wednesday, October 18 at 4:00

Garrett describes his multi-faceted life in his book. He is a former U.S. Army Infantry Officer, investment manager for major Wall Street firms, founder of several companies (especially an adventure activities ranch near Phoenix), maven of the old west, Native American culture, and the Arizona terrain. He is an avid athlete, whose focus over the past two decades has been on spirituality. Garrett Lowry now operates, with his wife Marian Carol, the Western Spirit Enrichment Center, which offers week-long retreats to people worldwide seeking personal fulfilment.

Nancy is a self-taught Sedona artist, who has been creating mosaics, mobiles, weavings, and art installations that incorporates fiber, wood, metal, polymers, glass and paint. Her pieces include some nature, some emotion, some text, and strong color. She had a small business employing 19 people, designing for a wide range of corporate, municipal and private clients. She founded the Sedona Visual Artist Coalition, received the Sedona Project Grant from Sedona Arts and Culture Commission, and operates a summer art camp for children at the Sedona Creative Life Center.

Come and meet this local author and artist, sip exotic teas and savor pastries from Yavapai College Culinary Institute, at Yavapai College’s Sedona Center Atrium (on Cultural Park Place, across Rt. 89A from Red Rock High School) for this informal weekly gathering.

For more information, call OLLI at 928-649-4275.

OLLI hosts Sheryl Leigh-Davault at Brown Bag Brain Buzz

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) Brown Bag Brain Buzz will host Sheryl Leigh-Davault, new co-owner with her husband, Ted Davault, of Reitz Ranch, Thursday, October 19

Sheryl is responsible for operations and developing Reitz Ranch’s educational and residency programs. She will talk about Don Reitz, former owner of the Ranch, a ceramicist, and how she plans to take his influence and vision into the future. Although many local folks were not aware of an internationally acclaimed artist living and creating in their area, Don Reitz owned Reitz Ranch located in Clarkdale from 1988 until he passed in 2014.

This is a free lunchtime forum, sponsored by Yavapai College, Verde Valley Campus. Bring your brown bag to Room G-103 at 12:30 or purchase lunch at the Snack Bar in Building F at the Verde Valley Campus, located at 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale and join us as Sheryl looks at Don’s enormously influential career, the remarkable kilns that he built and fired off the bluff on the Verde River and his legacy.

For more information, call OLLI at 928-649-5550.

22nd Annual Halloween Safe Night

Join us in Old Town for a safe night of fun free trick or treating!

Old Town Cottonwood will be hosting its 22nd Annual Safe Night event on Tuesday, October 31st, from 5pm-8pm. Trick-or-treaters are wanted! Approximately 50 merchants in Old Town will be open and ready to pass out candies and treats to the kids. Bring the family to Old Town for a night of fun and check out the new variety of shops and restaurants along the way. Not to mention all the great costumes!

Events scheduled for 2017 National Friends of the Library Week

In celebration of 2017 National Friends of the Library Week, the following events will be held at the Cottonwood Library, located 100 S 6th St, The Public is invited and encouraged to attend.

Monday, October 16 – The movie, “Dead Poet’s Society” will be shown in Meeting

Room B at 10:30 a.m. Popcorn will be served.



Wednesday, October 18 – A bag lunch book discussion will take place in Meeting Room A from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. Bring your bag lunch and join in an informal discussion of books that you currently are reading or have read. Share your thoughts with all the participants. Coffee and lemonade will be provided.

Last call for Pumpkin Chunkin, Scarecrow Contest

Last call for Pumpkin Chunkin and Scarecrow Contest! Fall Festival is coming up on October 28th, come join in the fun! Visit www.vvfair.com or call 928-634-3290 for more information. The Fall Festival is held at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, located 800 E. Cherry Street.

Coffee and conversation at 3 Kings Kasbar

For centuries in Continental Europe people have gathered at a café to share thoughts and ideas with friends and strangers. Join us on Sunday afternoons for coffee and conversation on a wide range of topics including cool science stuff, film, philosophy, or odd things in life we sometimes take for granted. 3-5:00 p.m. November 5th & 12th, December 3rd & 10th. 3 Kings Kasbar, 102 E. Pima Street, just off Main Street in Old Town Cottonwood

Death Café offers discussion, humor, and cake

At a Death Café, people–often strangers–gather to eat cake, drink coffee or tea, and talk about death. Many people have thoughts and questions about death they would like to explore with others, but it’s usually considered bad form to bring up the subject. Not at a Death Café. Usually there is some humor alongside serious discussion, but always there is cake!

Saturday, November 4th 3:30-5:30 p.m. At Epiphany, 102 E. Pima Street (Just off Main Street in Old Town Cottonwood)

Halloween Insect Stew

What happens when you mix 2 parts Pumpkin-colored spiders, 3 parts Red-faced spiders, 4 Flying assassins, and a multitude of assorted strange and creepy insects? You get a little humor, some science, and a sprinkling of knowledge on some known and not so well-known insects of the Verde Valley. Join us for a special program treat where Don Singer, local photographer and amateur entomologist, will present a recipe for bug fun.

The October program of the Northern Arizona Audubon Society will be held Wednesday, October 18, 2017 from 7:00pm to 8:00pm in the Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Rd, Sedona. Themed snacks will be served beginning at 6:30pm in the Community Room. This event is free to all.

Don Singer grew up on the edge of the Mohave Desert and developed a love of nature and the outdoors. Always an avid photographer he became a semi-professional photographer in 2000 in his off time while living and working at Grand Canyon National Park. Retiring to Cottonwood, after a 37-year career with the Federal Government Don began exploring the local State Parks. It did not take long for him to realize the photographic opportunities that were available at Dead Horse Ranch State Park and at Page Springs Fish Hatchery. With mammals, reptiles and the many species of birds to photograph it was the insects that really grabbed his attention. Don spends almost as much time researching the various insects as he does photographing them. He believes it is important to know the target at the end of your camera lens.

Renee Johanna hosts book signing, launch party

Renee Johanna, Intuitive Consultant, Inspirational Speaker and now Author, is hosting a book signing and launch party in Jerome, AZ on Saturday, November 11 at 6pm. This will be the first of many engagements as Renee prepares for a cross country publicity tour in 2018.



Originally from Iowa, Renee found her calling in Jerome when she started writing about her experiences and insights after opening up to the public in 2014 to do psychic readings for tourists and the local community. Now, after 3 years, Renee has transformed her own life from the inside out and is sharing this “how to” information through her book, Welcome to Awakening.

Available now in Jerome and online through Amazon or www.reneejohanna.com

Wisdom of the Wolf by Navajo Storyteller Sunny Dooley

EVENT DETAILS: Two showings are available for this very exciting event:

November 9th, 2017 in Sedona

Vista Hall at The Collective, 7000 AZ-179, Sedona, AZ 86351 Doors open: 5:30pm. Storytelling begins: 6:00pm

Light refreshments served.

The Plan B Ambassador Pack will be on site.

November 10th, 2017 in Flagstaff

Museum of Northern Arizona, Branigar Hall, 3101 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Doors open: 6:30pm. Storytelling begins: 7:00pm

Ticket Price: $10.00 minimum donation Tickets are available online at https://www.planb.foundation/ or at the door on night of each event.

Celebration of Christmas 2017

Remember when Christmas was a season of pure enchantment, toy land fantasies and winter wonderlands? Remember when it was a time of hope, of new beginnings? A time of angels announcing glad tidings of great joy to shepherds in a field and wise men following a star to bring gifts to heaven’s Child? Well, we remember, too! But it’s not just a memory anymore.

The tradition continues as EF Productions presents the 23rd annual Celebration of Christmas.

This spectacular theatrical Broadway style Christmas production is a heartwarming story where a little angel named Lucy/Lucas is sent to earth to help show Eliza, a lonely and hopeless street lady, along with her friends, the true meaning of Christmas. Set in old England, it is a cross between Dickens’s A Christmas Carol and It’s A Wonderful Life.

Celebration of Christmas has a cast & crew of over 100 people, a live orchestra, exciting original and traditional music, beautiful costumes, a winter wonderland with snow, life sized toy parade, exotic animals including camels, spectacular lighting, and special effects. With new music and scenes, this year’s show is one you are sure to never forget. Audiences of all ages will enjoy Northern Arizona’s largest and most spectacular live theatrical Christmas production.

Celebration of Christmas runs Friday, December 1 through Monday, December 4 at 7pm nightly; with an additional matinee performance on Saturday, December 2 at 1pm.

There are multiple levels of seating making the show affordable for anyone. Ticket prices, for ages 4 and older, range from $6-$23 for General Admission style seating and Reserved Seating. Children 3 and under are free when they sit on a lap of a paying adult.

Tickets are now on sale for Gold Circle, Silver Circle, Bronze Circle, & Copper Circle levels and can be purchased through the box office, over the phone (888)-71-TICKETS, or on the web at www.efproductions.org. Cash, check, and major credit cards are accepted. Get your tickets now at these special “early show” discount prices as ticket prices will increase $2 per ticket at the door on the day of the show. The doors will open 1 hour before each performance. Everyone is asked to bring a new toy gift donation to give at the door to benefit local foster children for Christmas.

Come experience this musical journey, as a little angel guides your heart back to the true meaning of Christmas. Let the fantasy and spirit of the season delight you and your family with live animals, fantasy parades, toys that come to life and a pilgrimage to Bethlehem to meet the true Reason for the Season.

For more information please call the box office at EF Productions at (928)-634-3034 Ext 102 Monday through Thursday 9am to 3pm. EF Productions is located at 1580 East Fir Street in Cottonwood (1block west of Mingus Union High School).

Big Band Dances Return to Clark Memorial Clubhouse

Bring your favorite partner November 4 to dance the night away at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse! Enjoy the sights and sounds of the 1940’s and 1950’s Big Band Era performed by popular Sentimental Journey. Doors open at 6:30 on November 4......(sorry, no dance lessons that night.) However, on February 10, 2018, Dana DeLuz will be back teaching basic steps at 6:00. Bring your favorite Valentine that night. Admission is $10...with dance lessons $12.

Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum has sponsored these dances each year as a fundraiser for 20 years and the proceeds go to the museum located at 900 First North in Clarkdale. Due to low attendance last year, the number of dances has been reduced. If you want to see these dances continue, we need you to support them. We don’t want this historic tradition to fade away into the past.

This is a non-alcohol event. Coffee, water and soda are available for purchase. The newly remodeled entrance to the auditorium is handicapped accessible.

Fundraiser for 432hz Blue Sky Ceremonial Community Land Trust

The community fundraiser for the purchase and conversion to ceremonial land trust of 3 acres of pristine riparian land at 432 Blue Sky Drive in the Bridgeport area of Cottonwood will take place Oct. 29 from 10 a. m. to 4 p.m. at the property. Included will be tours of the land and ceremonial structures, an earth blessing ceremony at noon, conscious music, organic finger foods, and a raffle for private healing sessions on the land. $20 minimum donation at the door. Children welcome!

If You Go….

● What: Fundraiser for 432Hz Blue Sky Ceremonial Community Land Trust

● When: Sunday October 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Earth blessing ceremony at 12 p.m.

● Where: 432 Blue Sky Drive in Bridgeport area of Cottonwood, off Mingus Drive

● How much: $20 suggested at the door, children free; greater donations happily accepted

● More info: hummingbird cell 928 451 2000; Gillian cell: 831 332 0399; website: www.gofundme.com/432hzBlueSky

Big Band Echoes

Big and Echoes, a nostalgic look back to the Big Band Era of the 30’s, 40’s and 50’s, will be meeting at the Cottonwood Public Library on Friday, October 20 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and will continue on the third Fridays of each month. Hosted by Jim Ahlstrom, a former radio personality now living in Cottonwood, the program will feature music from the Big Band Era along with a special emphasis each month on a featured big band leader, a short bio and a sampling of their best known hits. Noted big band singers will also be featured. Ahlstrom said he’ll conduct some trivia elements involving big band themes, song titles, and lyrics to challenge the audience. The audience will also be introduced to foreign big bands, one or two novelty songs and portions of big band radio remotes recorded during that era. There will also be occasional videos of performers from this era. Current artists of the big band genre will also be presented. The host also said the audience will be encouraged to bring in their favorite song on cd or challenge him to find it in his vast collection of music. “I’m hoping that the attendees will not only enjoy listening to some long forgotten tunes but will also enjoy participating in the trivia portion of the evening,” Ahlstrom added. The group will meet in Library Meeting Room A.

October 28: Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest at Verde Valley Humane

Join the Verde Valley ​​​​Humane Society at their Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest on Saturday, October 28th. This spooktacular event starts at 10.30am at the shelter at 1520 W. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood. Entry fee is a $10 donation per pet, which will go right back to help the shelter pets. Pre-registration is required and the deadline to enter is October 27th. Owners and their pets will win fabulous first place gift packages worth $175 in the five categories, as well as a grand prize worth $350. For details and a registration form, vvisit verdevalleyhumanesociety.org or call (928) 634-7387.

Clark Memorial Library Re-opening Book Sale set for October 19, 20, and 21

The Friends of Clark Memorial Library will celebrate CML’s re-opening with a 3-day used book sale, beginning Thursday, October 19, from 10:00 am until 8:00 pm in the Clark Memorial Clubhouse Auditorium. The newly formed Friends’ first fundraiser, the sale will continue on Friday and Saturday, October 20 and 21, from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm in the Library, right next to the Clubhouse in the Clarkdale civic center.

“We had to start the Grand Re-opening sale in the auditorium,” FCML President Jimmy Salmon explained in the Friend’s announcement. “The Verde Valley community has donated over 6,500 books to help us fund new materials and programs this year. That many books won’t fit in the Ladies Lounge, where CML book sales used to be held.”

Salmon also noted that the time between approvals of the Intergovernmental Agreement (which allows CML to re-open as a branch of the Yavapai County Free Library District) and an October 19 opening was very tight. However, “We all want CML open as soon as humanly possible,” he said. “Clark Memorial Library’s 90th Anniversary is the perfect date. And Library District Director Corey Christians and his staff have been working overtime to hire CML’s Library Coordinator, Jeff King, and help us plan the event. If our generous book donors help us get the word out, we’ll do well. ”

Coinciding with the Grand Opening Ceremony (also in the Auditorium on Thursday from 1:00 to 3:00 pm), so far, the joint festivities will include the Jerome Ukulele Orchestra and Mingus Union High School’s award-winning Honors Choir on opening day, with birthday cake and ice cream. And the following days will showcase the kind of library programs FCML is working to bring back.

Friday the 20th, Clarkdale’s music maven Cynthia Strom will lead one of her “Fun with Music, Movement, and Rhythm Instruments” programs. “We’ll sing, dance, do a hand jive, play some rhythm instruments, learn, and have some fun together!” promises Ms. Cynthia, who taught music enjoyment at Clarkdale-Jerome School last year.

Saturday the 21st, internationally known cartoonist Michael Gallagher will debut his age-integrated cartooning workshop, “KIDS CREATE CARTOONS & COMICS,” a free cartooning lesson for children of all ages created especially for CML’s re-opening.

For a rundown on the books you’ll find and more events as they firm up, go to the www.ClarkMemorialLibrary.org website, email Friends@ClarkMemorialLibrary.org, or write to Jimmy Salmon, Friends of CML, PO Box 301, Clarkdale, AZ 86324.

Dump the Drugs on Saturday, October 28 and Help Stop Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse has its grips on our nation in epidemic proportions. Last year in Arizona 790 people died from an opioid overdose, with prescription pain relievers being a driving force.

MATFORCE and area law enforcement hope everyone will help stop this abuse by bringing unwanted medication to Dump the Drugs on Saturday, October 28. Medications can be disposed of at one of nine locations throughout the county, including: Cottonwood, Sedona, Camp Verde, Clarkdale, Prescott, Prescott Valley, and Chino Valley.

Dr. Leon Cattolico, MATFORCE Board Member said, “Proper disposal of outdated and unused prescription drugs saves lives. Disposing of unwanted medication keeps these potentially dangerous drugs from getting into the wrong hands and also keeps medications from getting into our water systems.”

In the greater Prescott area, prescription and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM at the following locations: Prescott Police Department, 222 S. Marina; Prescott Valley Police Department, 7601 E. Civic Circle; Williamson Valley Yavapai County Sheriff Office Substation, 4155 W. Outer Loop Road in Prescott and the Chino Valley Police Department, 1950 Voss Drive.

In the Verde Valley, prescription and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM at the following locations: Sedona Police Department at 102 Roadrunner Drive; Cottonwood Police Department, 199 S. 6th Street; the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office at 646 S. First Street, Yavapai County Jail, 2830 N Commonwealth Drive, in Camp Verde; and the Clarkdale Police Department at 49 N. Ninth Street.

For more information call 928-708-0100 or visit the MATFORCE website at matforce.org.

Library Advisory Board Meeting

The Library Advisory Board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, October 18 at 5:00 p.m. in the Cottonwood Public Library Meeting Room A. This meeting is free and open to the public. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Newspaper asks for help updating Thanksgiving Diners Guide

Attention readers of the Camp Verde Bugle and Verde Independent newspapers, please help us update our annual Thanksgiving Diners Guide.

Do you know a place that serves an awesome Thanksgiving dinner that we don’t know about? Do you have fond memories thanks to your experience at one of those places?

Please let us know. We would like to do an even better Thanksgiving Diners Guide for 2017. But we need your help.

Please email bhelm@verdenews.com with your story, your photos, or just the name of a place that serves Thanksgiving dinner that we didn’t include in last year’s Diners Guide.

Deadline is Friday, Nov. 10. Thank you.

Fashion comes to the Pines Oct. 18

Fashion comes to the Pines. Pine Shadows Club House this is. Wednesday Oct. 18, the Pine Shadows Residents Assoc. is sponsoring “New Image Fashions” by Don Scott. Shop in the Fashion lobby from 10 am - 2:30 pm. 25%-75% off Retail Prices. Designer clothing by Ruby Road, Alfred Dunner, Euro, Cactus, Erin Long Creations & others. See the newest Fashions on Parade, which starts at 11:30 with Tea and Snacks. 2050 W. St. Rt 89A, Cottonwood, main entrance to 2nd stop sign. Admission to the “Fashion Show” is $3. Contact 928-821-4988 for further information.

Mary Terese holds class based on book

Mary Terese is holding a class based on her book, “The Powers of the Right Brain” at Yavapai College, Clarkdale through OLLI. The class ‘Paint Like Monet’ has 3 open seats. It is held on Monday October 16 from 1p-4p. Also, another class on Thursday November 9 from 1p-4p. Contact Ginger at 928-649-5550 to register.

Haunted House sponsored by Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission

It’s nightfall in Cottonwood...where will you be for Halloween? A dreadful fate awaits most who dare to enter the adrenaline pumping, heart racing...Terror in Old Town!! Cottonwood’s own Haunted House sponsored by the Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission and located at 215 E Pima St (CYC). Open: Friday, Oct. 27, Saturday, Oct 28 and Halloween night, Tuesday, Oct 31. All 3 nights from 6PM - 10PM Under age 11 must be accompanied by an adult. $5 admission ($1 off for each can of nonperishable food up to 4 cans-expired food will not be accepted)

Legion 135 plans Oktoberfest Car Show

Cornville American Legion Post 135 and Auxiliary in cooperation with the newly constructed GALPIN RV CENTER will host their inaugural Oktoberfest Car Show fundraiser on Sat. Oct. 21, 2017, at 925 E. State Hwy 89A Cottonwood - spaces are limited to 40. All drivers will receive a free lunch. Parking starts at 7:30am; the show opens at 9am, judging at 1pm followed by awarding prizes. Trophies will be given to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.

Second and third place winners will be judged by participants, while the overall first place, Commander’s Cup, will be chosen by event coordinator, Jan Allbright. Mr. Allbright is a true “lover of classic cars”, not only does he respect and appreciate the cars, but also the owners. He is currently serving as the 2nd Vice Cmdr. for Cornville American Legion Post 135.

According to the Post 135 Cmdr., Jeri Strande, “we’re looking forward to a great show and truly appreciate the support from Robert, Sales Manager for Cottonwood – they (Galpin) have a perfect parking lot and I’m sure that all the “rides” will show flawlessly alongside the Galpin RV’s”.

Car show registration applications and other information concerning the event can be obtained at web site: www: azcarshows.com, by calling 928-649-3374 or email: sicily84@cableone.net.

KC’s Bully Defense Free Community Workshop set for Oct. 21

For National Bully Prevention month, KC’s Family Tae Kwon Do invites you to join the Team to End Bullying in the Verde Valley by attending this great workshop designed for and open to kids, teens, parents, coaches, teachers and friends of our youth. We will demonstrate ways to combat verbal, social, cyber and physical bullying in a safe and friendly environment. Attendees will learn basic self-defense, how to take away a bully’s power, how to build self-confidence, and how to take part in developing a respectful and safe community. The workshop is offered in 2 sessions: 2:30pm-3:15pm for Ages 4-7 and interested adults for this age group, and then at 3:30pm-5:00pm for Ages 8 & up. All participants will receive a special gift for attending and an additional prize for bringing a friend. Anyone who brings three friends will also receive a “Live Your Life” t-shirt. Scout groups, teams and clubs are welcomed. Parents must accompany their children and sign a waiver upon check-in. Attendants should wear loose fitting workout-type clothing. Call (928) 634-5165 or stop by 280 S. Main Street in Cottonwood to register and for more information.

Verde Valley Caregiver Symposium set for Nov. 30

November is National Family Caregiver Month and Area Agency on Aging NACOG is teaming up with community partners to provide the Verde Valley Caregiver Symposium. Join us on November 30, 2017 at A Caring Place Adult Day Center located at 203 S. Candy Lane, Ste. 12A & 12B, Cottonwood, AZ 86326. The Symposium will be held from 10am - 2pm! Lunch is provided! Please register by calling Toll-Free 1-877-521-3500.

VVMC Caregiver Support Group meets each Friday

Join other caregivers each Friday from 10am – 11am at Verde Valley Medical Center located at 300 Willard St., Education Rooms, Cottonwood. Join us for sharing those difficult moments to celebrating precious memories while learning self-care from others that are living it! Enjoy snacks and materials while gaining access to available supportive services and programs in your community. For more information about the VVMC Caregiver Support Group or to inquire about other programs and services, call Area Agency on Aging NACOG toll-free at 1-877-521-3500.

Sedona Artist Visits Cottonwood Public Library

The Cottonwood Public Library’s Artist’s Corner program is an informal live-art demonstration held on the third Tuesday of the month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The purpose of the program is to inspire patrons to create their own art while also promoting and supporting the wealth of talented local artists in the Verde Valley area. Tuesday, October 17 will feature artist Sunshower Rose demonstrating a technique she calls “Collaborative Art WORKS!” This method is completely digital and involves combining one piece of art with another to create a third, completely new piece of art.

On Saturday, October 21 Rose will be back at the library for a more formal, immersive workshop on the “Collaborative Art WORKS!” technique from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Library Meeting Room B. Both of these programs are free and open to the public.

Ms. Rose has been a professional artist for 40 years and began residing in Sedona in 1987. Within a year, when the town became a city, she won the state wide contest for the official logo, which can be seen to this day on official City documents, maps, vehicles and related printed matter. She is drawn to working with other artists, including musicians, photographers, sculptors, – anyone creative, in essence. Her fine art, with an emphasis on the face and figure, especially dance has developed to such a degree - that now the art of Sunshower Rose has been incorporated within over 300 collaborative works, since August, 2016. These collaborative pieces may be viewed at www.collaborativeartworks.com. The Cottonwood Public Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Great Conversations at the Library

Great Conversations is a PBS television series that showcases a diverse and fascinating array of authors and interviewers from a wide range of fields including politics, science, education, public journalism, and the arts.

Starting Thursday, October 12 and continuing on the second Thursdays of each month the Cottonwood Public Library will be hosting a new discussion group facilitated by Velda Bice.

The group will be watching an episode of the program followed by a discussion of the featured author and their book, as well as topics covered in the episode. The group will meet in Library Meeting Room B from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On Thursday, November 9 the program will feature political columnist Joe Klein interviewing author Sebastian Junger on his newest book Tribe.

On Thursday, December 14 the program will feature NPR’s Robert Seigal interviewing author Erik Larson on his book In the Garden of Beasts.

Everyone is welcome to join the discussion on some fascinating books. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Who: Joe Wise

What: Reading and book signing.

When: Friday, Oct. 13th

Where: Old Town Center for the Arts, Studio B, Cottonwood, 5th and Main

How much: $5.00 at the door.

PWG Making a Difference Honors Nominees

Professional Women’s Group of Northern Arizona announces its first annual Making a Difference Award event. All nominees will be honored at the quarterly luncheon meeting on Oct. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Cottonwood Recreation Center meeting rooms. The nominees are accomplished women who make a difference as leaders, mentors and advocates. The award will focus on women who volunteer their time, care for and nurture businesses, organizations, families, friends and communities,” says Alice Klies, chair of the Making a Difference Award committee.

The following women have been nominated this year:

Kathy Bazan of Business Assistance Center, Cottonwood

Maree Bradshaw of Bradshaw Color Studios and a Red Cross Nurse

Elaine Bremner of Verde Valley Senior Center

Anne Browning of Steps to Recovery Homes

Mitzie Christian of Pet Search and Rescue

Lynda Christopher, Self Defense Master, State Ranger & August 2017 Personal Fitness Trainer of the Month

Peggy Dickey of Camp Verde Unified School District’s Fifth Day programs

Audrey Dorfman, Mental Health Coalition Board Member & Criminal Justice Task Force Director

Fran Freedman of Morning Starr Animal Clinic

Linda Goldenstein of Goldenstein Gallery

Laura Jones of Friends of Verde Valley River Greenway

Kimber Lanning of Local First Arizona

Barbara Litrell of Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley

Michelle Lloyd of Sedona Paint Center and Verde Valley Humane Society

Angie Lozano of Angie’s House

Erin Mabery of ACE –Adverse Childhood Experiences

Melissa Robinson of One for the Verde

Penny Spillman of Y.E.S The ARC

On-line registration is $15 at www.pwgaz.org. The cost is $20 at the door without lunch. The event includes networking opportunities, a 50/50 raffle and amazing door prizes. Please come and support these women who make a difference in employees’ and community members’ lives.

PWG’s vision is to support, inspire and empower women to action. The purpose of the organization is to promote and enhance development and education of professional women in Sedona and the Verde Valley.

Book Fair Brings Together Local Authors

Mark your calendars, book lovers. The 2017 Cottonwood Book Fair is right around the corner. Sponsored by the Cottonwood Public Library, the Book Fair showcases over thirty participating local authors with books of all different genres. Everyone is invited to browse and purchase books for the entire family. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. during the Annual Fall Festival at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds on October 28th.

“This year we have fifteen nonfiction, eleven fiction and eight children’s writers,” Library Assistant II Kyle Smith says. “We will also have a special presentation and two writing workshops at the library the week of the Book Fair.”

On Wednesday, October 25 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. multi-award winning and bestselling author Gail Gaymer Martin will present a talk called “What Do You Want to Be When You Grow Up?” She will talk about how she made her dreams come true and eight steps to success for everyone to do the same. Martin is the author of 78 novels, her latest is a love story set in Sedona called Lost in Red Rock Country. Originally from Michigan, Martin has sold over 4 million books and has been a writing workshop presenter and keynote speaker in many women’s events.

Two free writing workshops will be led by author Candice Courtney. Courtney is a published author who has been focused on bringing greater meaning into all of life’s passages for the last twenty-five years. She has studied ritual for those passages in cultures around the world and through history. Her articles have appeared in multiple national publications and she has taught workshops on a variety of related topics around the country. Her latest book, Healing Through Illness, Living Through Dying, addresses a wide range of practical and emotional issues faced by patients and caregivers.

On Tuesday, October 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Courtney will demonstrate a technique called “Wild Writing.” Creative exercises and writing prompts will invite you to explore different approaches to writing and discover new aspects of yourself as a writer.

On Thursday, October 26, also from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., she will present another workshop called “Story as Legacy.” Learn how writing down some of your family history in story form can hold meaning in the present, and be a treasured gift to the generations that follow. This workshop will help you begin preserving memories that deserve to be passed on. The workshops and presentation both take place at the library in Library Meeting Room B.

Library Clerk Rose Barnett is excited for the upcoming Book Fair as it gives her an opportunity to meet published authors. “As a writer, the Book Fair provides a wonderful atmosphere to discuss the craft of writing and network with other writers,” she says. “It’s an easy way to get a glimpse inside the life of a writer and what kind of work goes into your favorite books.”

The Book Fair takes place during the 5th Annual Fall Festival at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds. This free, family friendly event features arts and crafts booths, Pumpkin Chunkin’, a Family Fun Rodeo, SAILA (Southern Arizona International Livestock Association) show, food trucks and more. Bring the whole family along for this day of fun. The Fairgrounds are located at 800 E. Cherry Street in Cottonwood.

The Cottonwood Public Library invites you to meet some of the most talented local authors in the Verde Valley area, while also having the chance to browse and purchase their books. Most authors will be happy to sign a copy for you. Everyone is welcome to attend both writing workshops at the library as well as an inspiring presentation with bestselling novelist Gail Gaymer Martin.

Winter Veggies in the Verde Valley

It’s not too late to start growing cool-weather vegetables, and the Cottonwood Library will provide information and inspiration in a free, afternoon class on Oct. 17.

Now is the start-up time for growing your own winter veggies that are so good for you and guaranteed organic because you did it yourself.

From leafy greens to carrots to broccoli grown in containers, straw-bales, lasagna, or beds, there’s a variety to suit everyone, even if you have a black thumb.

Whether you have a large area of good soil or a small spot of concrete, there is some way you can grow fresh veggies during the next few months.

Rae Ebeling, The Tomato Lady, will have slides and handouts and loves to talk gardening. This free class will be in held in Meeting Room B on Tuesday, Oct.17 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The library is located at 100 S. 6th St.

Ebeling would also like to remind everyone that the City of Cottonwood has a Community Garden. Now is a particularly good time of the year to start a plot at the garden, which is located in Riverfront Park. For more information on the garden please contact City Clerk Marianne Jimenez at 928-340-2727.

Tamarisk Coalition luncheon

Come learn about Friends of Verde River Greenway and the Tamarisk Coalition’s efforts to address the issue of invasive plants in a collective effort to heal rivers in Arizona and how you can get involved.

Lunch will be held on Thursday, Oct. 19, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Cottonwood Recreation Center, in the Cottonwood room. This event is free.

For more information or to register, https://tinyurl.com/y9ocpbge.



Volunteers needed for Red Flats Meadow Restoration and Erosion Control Project

With Friends of Verde River Greenway and our partner the National Forest Foundation, volunteers will help implement the final stage of the erosion control work by moving down vegetation to gullies to catch and hold sediment.

This simple technique will go a long way to protect the Verde River and downstream water supply. Please join us to prevent erosion by hauling cut juniper logs and branches into the stream channel on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

We will be meeting at the Jerome Public Parking Lot, west of the Jerome Fire Station. For more information and to register visit: https://nff.wildapricot.org/event-2654004.





Classic Cars to line Old Town Cottonwood’s Main Street

The City of Cottonwood is celebrating Historic 89A and the Verde Valley with Walkin’ on Main, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vintage and classic cars will line the street through Historic Old Town Cottonwood, making a perfect backdrop for an iconic photo.

The Mingus Union High School Hot Rod club will facilitate the show and all proceeds go to improve the program for area youth

The event is presented by your local Edward Jones offices. The cost to enter a car is $5.

Sound Sleep using Aromatherapy and Essential Oils

Enhance good sleep habits and correct poor ones using aromatherapy and essential oils. Learn how to promote a restorative and natural sleep cycle. All aspects of health and well-being are supported by the quality of your sleep.

Classes are Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2–5 p.m. at the Camp Verde Community Library (OLLI workshop CV-669-17) and Thursday, Nov. 2, 2-4 p.m. at the Verde Valley Yavapai College Campus in Clarkdale (OLLI workshop V-689-17).

To register, contact Olli at 649-4275, 649-5500 or online at www.yc.edu/ollisv. For more information, contact Honey Judith Rubin at 404-626-5535 or Sarah Jensen at 928-451-4847.

Four time-tested tools to increase your success

Add the tool of aromatherapy using carefully chosen essential oils to your work with visualizations, affirmations, and positive self-talk and increase your success! Smooth the way to the beautiful life you desire—and deserve.

Tuesdays, Oct. 10 through Nov. 14, from 2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Camp Verde Community Library’s Copper Room.

For information, call Honey Judith Rubin at 404-626-5535 or Sarah Jensen at 928-451-4847.

To register, contact Olli at 649-4275, 649-5500 or www.yc.edu/ollisv. This is learning group OLLI CV-615-17.

Civil Religion and Politics

The October Voter Education Program of the League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley will be Civil Religion and Politics presented by Ben Krueger, Ph.D., Lecturer, School of Communication, Northern Arizona University.

The program will take place on Monday, Oct. 16, from 12:30-2 p.m. at Yavapai College, 4215 Arts Village Dr., in Sedona. The program is a partnership with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and is free and open to the public.

Dr. Krueger will be speaking on civil religion and the 2016 presidential election. Ben Krueger (PhD, University of Maryland) is a lecturer in the School of Communication at Northern Arizona University, where he teaches classes in communication theory and rhetoric.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to public service in the field of government. It is a national organization -- open to both men and women -- whose purpose is to encourage political responsibility through informed and active participation in government.

For more information about League of Women Voters programs, contact Barbara Litrell 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

Baha’is of Cottonwood mark the 200th Anniversary of the Birth of Bahá’u’lláh, Founder of the Bahá’í Faith

Baha’is of Cottonwood are preparing to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Bahá’u’lláh, the Founder of the Bahá’í Faith, on October 22, 2017.

Bahá’u’lláh (1817-1892) was a spiritual teacher who announced in 1863 that He was the bearer of a new revelation from God. His teachings emphasizing the oneness of humanity and unity in diversity have spread around the world.

To commemorate this anniversary, the Baha’is of Cottonwood are sponsoring an Interfaith Panel to be held on:

Sunday, Oct. 22 from 2-4 p.m. at the Cottonwood Rec Center.

Topic and Presenters: The Oneness of Mankind, Dr. Jayana Clerk – Hinduism, Rabbi Bernie Kling – Judaism, Stephanie Peed – Buddhism, Deacon Jim Brown – Christianity, Susan Jones – Baha’i Faith.

The Light of Unity Festival is a celebration of the vision of Oneness which we believe is an antidote to the racial/religious prejudice and materialism that are corroding American society.



Join us on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Cottonwood Rec Center. No fees, no homework, all are welcome. Support Unity in Diversity in the Verde Valley.

For further information contact: (928) 649-5845 or (928) 274-6289

Alzheimer’s support meeting

Alzheimer’s support group meetings for caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients are held the first Wednesday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m. Please arrive by 9:45 a.m.

The group meets at Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood, Meeting Room A. Enter the hospital at the Outpatient Services Entrance.



The organizers are excited to host this support group at VVMC as it is a more central location. And, experts from the hospital will be asked to speak periodically. This support group is open to everyone, and we are extending an invitation especially to people who have not been able to attend before. Vast amounts of information is available, so if you have ANY interest in memory disorders, please come check us out. Bonnie Shimko from AZ Care Management Solutions is an official facilitator and will be making as many meetings as she can.

For information, call Bonnie at (928) 300-0172 or Barbara at (928) 634-2638 or Fran at (928) 301-3852.



City of Cottonwood Transfer Station no longer accepts cash

Due to recent counterfeit bills being accepted, the City of Cottonwood Transfer Station will no longer accept cash.



Credit and/or debit cards only will be accepted at the Transfer Station.

For more information, contact the City of Cottonwood Public Works Department at (928) 634-8033.

Walkin’ on Main

On Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., the Verde Valley is celebrating Historic 89A and the area’s unique history with Walkin’ on Main.

Besides Old Town Cottonwood’s charming galleries, shops and restaurants, there will be an outdoor wine tasting hosted by the Verde Valley Wine Consortium, an antique and classic car show organized the Mingus Union Hot Rod Club, and live music.

Mingus Union Art Club will create live art on the street sidewalks and you can also take a self-guided historic tour of Old Town Cottonwood provided by the Cottonwood Hotel.

For more information, please see the Leisure Times, Parks & Recreation Dept., at cottonwoodaz.gov or contact Cottonwood Recreation Center at 928-639-3200.

Calling All Teens

The Teen Library Council (TLC) at the Cottonwood Public Library is actively looking for new members to join their team. TLC is a group of teens who volunteer their time to help out with various fun activities and library events while also providing valuable input towards what they would like to see happen in their library.

Not only do TLC volunteers gain excellent workplace experience that looks great on resumes and college applications, they also get inside access while working at library events such as the Cottonwood Comic Expo and the Sci-Tech Festival.

There is still time to help design and create a float and be a part of the Cottonwood Christmas Parade. Members will receive meaningful community service credits while meeting new friends at the same time.

Interested young adults ages 11-18 are invited to fill out a TLC application which can be found in the Youth Services Department. The application needs to be signed by a parent or guardian.

The Teen Library Council meets at the library every first and third Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m. after early release. The Cottonwood Public Library encourages all young adults to come in and discover that libraries are much more than just books these days.

The library is located at 100 S. 6th St., next to the Recreation Center.

For more information please call Ceres at 928-634-7559, ext. 107.

Free bird walks at Montezuma Well, Tuzigoot National Monument

Beginning in October and continuing through April 2018, Montezuma Well and Tuzigoot national monuments will host bird walks.

On the first and third Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 am at Montezuma Well. Each walk will begin at the Montezuma Well Picnic area.

On the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 a.m. at Tuzigoot National Monument.

Each walk will begin at the Tuzigoot Visitor Center parking lot. Due to the holidays, there will be no bird walks on Nov. 25 or Dec. 23.

Participants are encouraged to bring water, binoculars, a hat, and to wear comfortable shoes for walking. The trails can be steep, rocky and uneven.

Montezuma Well is located at 5525 Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock, AZ 86335.

For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, visit www.nps.gov/moca or follow us at www.facebook.com/MontezumaNPS.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road in Clarkdale.

For more information, call 928-634-5564 or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi.

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)

OLLI is expanding in Camp Verde. OLLI provides learning and teaching opportunities for intellectually active adults with curious minds and hearts. No educational requirements, no homework or grades— just a love of learning! To register, call Olli at 649.4275, 649.5500 or at www.yc.edu/ollisv

Except as noted, all Workshops and Learning Groups will be held at the Camp Verde Community Library.

October 16, 1 to 4 PM - Best of the Web with Gerry Laurito in the Copper room.

October 19, 1 to 4 PM - Quilling Made Easy with Nancy Raistick in the Copper Room

November 9, 1 to 4 PM - Paint Like Monet with Mary Krigbaum in the Terracotta

room.

November 14, 9 AM to Noon - Introduction to Pickleball with John Parsons at the Camp Verde Community Center Gym.

To register, call Olli at 649.4275, 649.5500 or at www.yc.edu/ollisv

Free HIV screening offered

Beginning Oct. 12, free HIV Screening will be offered on Thursdays by appointment only. Results are available in 20 minutes.

To make an appointment, call 928-634-6860. The screenings are sponsored by Sponsored by Yavapai County Community Health Services and Northland Cares.

Kids Against Hunger meal-packing event returns Oct. 21

Manzanita Outreach is a local non-profit focused on delivering hope to those who need it most … locally and abroad.



Manzanita Outreach will host our fourth annual Kids Against Hunger packing event on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds.



Utilizing the support of over 800 volunteers of all ages, assembly lines will be formed and the nutritious meals will be prepared for shipment. Kids Against Hunger’s meals have been formulated by food scientists to provide a rich source of easily digestible protein, carbohydrates, and vitamins needed by children suffering from malnutrition.

The meals offer all nine of the essential amino acids required for complete nutrition – something that can’t be said about other typical food relief sources such as rice or beans alone.



To volunteer for the event, register at www.ManzanitaOutreach.org.



Sponsorships and donations are needed to help pay for the food, packaging materials and shipping costs. Contributions are accepted online at www.ManzanitaOutrearch.org or by mailing a check to: Manzanita Outreach, P.O. Box 371, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

Manzanita Outreach is a qualified organization for the AZ Tax Credit.

Free developmental screenings for preschool children

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District offers free developmental screenings for preschool children between the ages of 3 to 5 years, who live in the school district, and are not already receiving special education services or enrolled in Kindergarten.

These screenings are typically held on a monthly basis and the screenings will check a child’s speech, motor, cognitive, adaptive, and social development.

For an appointment, please call 938-634-7039, ext. 4118.

Arizona Early Intervention Program also offers developmental screenings for children age birth to three years; for those appointments, please call 602-532-9960, or visit them online at www.azdes.gov/azeip.

Verde River Rockhounds meeting every second Thursday

Verde River Rockhounds meet every second Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion, Calvary Way in Cottonwood.

Guests are welcome. Speakers, field trips, good people. Visit www.verderiverrockhounds.com or find us on Facebook.

Toastmasters Club meets in Cottonwood

Of all the fears that humans experience, public speaking tops the list. In an atmosphere of fun and friendship, the Cottonwood Toastmasters Club helps people overcome their fear and become confident speakers and leaders. It meets every Monday from noon to 1 p.m. at Cottonwood Village, 201 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood, and is open to people who not only want to improve their speaking skills, but to have fun doing it.

Sooner or later, many who do not consider themselves public speakers may be called upon to give a presentation. The Cottonwood Toastmasters Club goes beyond teaching the necessary skills to succeed in corporate and business settings. It also boosts confidence for people who wish they could tell a story, recite a joke, give a pitch, or speak spontaneously in front of a group. In the warm and friendly environment of the Club, participants practice becoming confident speakers. In the words of one member, “Toastmasters changed my life!”

Guests are welcome to attend as non-members for as long as they wish before joining. With a minimal financial commitment, members reap maximum results. For more information, contact Lou Rangel at (928) 300-4945.



Heroes needed at Verde Valley Humane Society

The Verde Valley Humane Society needs volunteers to care for their wonderful kittens and cats.

Donating your time to be a cat socializer would have a positive and long-lasting effect on their well-being. The VVHS cats would love to receive one-on-one attention, an abundance of TLC, and the opportunity to exercise and play.

Volunteers can take the kitties to the play room; bring a blanket to sit on the cat room floor to cuddle and play; watch videos with them on a tablet; and read to them, as not only does it help with socialization, but also listening to our voice comforts and soothes them.



Available times for this vital and enjoyable role is between 10am and 5pm, Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday.



If you would like to join their team of dedicated volunteers and help make a huge difference in the lives of their kitties, you can either pick up a Volunteer Application (which includes their requirements) at the shelter, or you can print one out at verdevalleyhumane.org/volunteers.

If you have any questions, please contact their Volunteer Chair, Karla Horn, at 928.853.1251 or via email at karlahorn@msn.com.



The Verde Valley Humane Society is located at 1520 W. Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Call 928-634-7387 for more information.

Camp Verde Halloween Trunk or Treat Planning

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation announces advance planning for our annual Main Street Trunk or Treat Halloween Festival. The popular event will be on Tuesday, Oct. 31 this year from 5-7 p.m.

Main Street will be closed down from the Circle K store to the Camp Verde Feed Store to allow for a safe environment for families to enjoy the activities.

Last year saw the crowd grow to an estimated 3,000 kids and parents! Businesses, organizations and individuals passed out tons of candy to costumed children strolling the street. Parks & Recreation takes the lead in providing candy for this event by accepting donated funds and then purchasing candy to be parceled out for distribution. Groups with funds to donate are asked to contact Parks & Recreation.

They also coordinate placement of booths and cars along the route to take advantage of this safe closed street area.

In addition to costumed candy gobbling, businesses and groups are invited to organize other activities. These might include a haunted house, musical entertainment or food. AZ Central Land Realty will be doing their Halloween decoration extravaganza and there will be plenty of other decorated businesses and cars. Parkside Community Church, Lions Club and the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde are just some of the community groups that we expect will be joining us for this event.

This is an opportunity for businesses and organizations to participate in a fun community event. Does your business have a piece of big equipment that would look great decorated up? Do you have an employee who can walk Main Street on big stilts? Have a neighbor who juggles?

This is the chance to use your imagination and add a little bit more and create a great family festival. Individuals, organizations or businesses that would like to participate in some way are encouraged to contact Shawna Figy at Camp Verde Parks and Recreation (928)554-0829 to discuss possibilities.

Christmas Craft Bazaar Vendor call

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is accepting crafter registrations for our annual Christmas Craft Bazaar. This year’s bazaar will be held on Saturday Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Community Center Gym on Hollamon Street. We are looking to showcase locally and regionally made quality products for this show. If you are a crafter of gifts or Christmas decorations don’t miss this opportunity to show off your talents.

This is a chance for local residents and visitors alike to browse a selection of unique gift and decorating ideas.

The Town’s annual Parade of Lights will also be held that evening at 6 pm just outside the Gym. After the parade Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the Gym to meet children and hear their Christmas wishes. Crafters will not be required to provide individual liability insurance.

Booth space is $25 per vendor with limited electric availability and includes two 8 foot tables in an L shape. Vendors can contact Camp Verde Parks & Recreation to apply or with questions at 395 S. Main St. or (928)554-0829 or Shawna.figy@campverde.az.gov.

Vendor space available for artists, arts & crafts vendors, local businesses, non-profits

Clarktoberfest2017 is not really like Oktoberfest although there is beer involved. It’s Clarkdale’s unique event, a fall festival that is a street fair/concert/beer garden and a fun time for all and of course live music! This year we are merging “Howl-o-ween”, the Clarkdale dog event, with Clarktoberfest. There will be lots of fun for dogs, kids and adults with both events in one place and time. More information at our website: http://clarktoberfestaz.com/

Vendor space is available! Vendors will be provided a 10x10 space on the street – you will bring your own tent, tables, chairs, etc. The cost of the booth space will be $25 with your business license or $30 for those without a business license. If you are interested in a booth space you can go to http://clarktoberfestaz.com/ and “CLICK” on Participants Forms to complete our online application then mail a check to us or email us at madeinclarkdale2012@gmail.com and we will email back to you a vendor application. If you have any questions, also email us at madeinclarkdale2012@gmail.com.

Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group meets every third Thursday

The Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group - a core group of people personally connected to the autism community – has been expanded to welcome and offer support to parents, family members, and caregivers of people with all special needs.

A support group is the lifeline that can bring emotional respite and assistance to those struggling. Those in the support group are walking the path too, some of them have for several years, and can offer empathy, insight, and suggestions for professional help and resources.

The Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Camp Verde Library from 6-7:30 p.m. We welcome you to join us. No family should have to walk this path alone. Come to a meeting and share, learn, and connect with others who understand.

Family Movies at the Library

On every third Saturday of the month the Cottonwood Public Library hosts family movies in the Youth Services Department. Family friendly movies begin at 10:30 a.m. and are free and open to parents and children of all ages. Please check the Library website at www.ctwpl.info for this Saturday’s family movie title. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.