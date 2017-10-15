The Annual Sedona Gem & Mineral Show will take place Saturday, October 21st from 10:00am to 5:00pm and Sunday, October 22nd from 10:00am to 4:00pm. The Show will be held in the Cafeteria at the Sedona Red Rock High School located at 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road in West Sedona.

Admission to the Show is free for children 12 or younger and $3 for adults. Parking for the Show is free. Over 40 vendors will be participating in this years’ event bringing their expansive collections to display and sell. Artists have created special unique jewelry designs and rock, gem and mineral vendors are returning with their specimens in both the rough and polished states.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase provided by the students of the Red Rock High School as a fundraiser. We will have high quality hourly raffles throughout both Show days and a Grand Prize drawing at the end of the show. The grand prize winner does not need to be present for the drawing. Proceeds help our club to provide scholarships to deserving students of Red Rock High School.

The Sedona Gem and Mineral Club meets at the Sedona Public Library on the 3rd Tuesday of most months. Meetings usually include a guest speaker, raffles and member’s displays of recent finds or works and lapidary projects. Monthly meetings are open to the public. Look for our listing in the Sedona Red Rock News for our current meeting details.

This is an event the whole family will enjoy and Sedona’s fall colors will be an additional delight while attending the Show. Please visit the Club’s website for calendar of events, notices and more information regarding this annual event at www.sedonagemandmineral.org