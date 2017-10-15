Featured this week at Bella Vita on Friday, October 20th is the talented and versatile Darius Lux. With his blend of soulful rock-edged pop, his spirited notes create a memorable experience for all listeners. Originally from England, Lux made his transition to the states in the mid 90’s and has since found success with multiple studio album releases and performances across North America. Now settled in Sedona, AZ, Lux is on the cusp of another studio album release and shows throughout the Verde Valley and Arizona. Come soak up the soulful uplifting vibes of Darius Lux outside on the patio from 6:30-9:30.

On Thursday, October 19th is the dynamic duo “Diversity.” Husband and wife Tim and Renee are sure to have you dancing with their unique blend of Pop, Motown, R&B, Jazz, and Country. Come experience the beautifully balanced harmonies of “Diversity” from 6:30-9:30.

On Saturday, October 21st, Dan Vega takes the stage for a performance you won’t soon forget. Dan’s show takes listeners on a journey from 50’s crooner classics to contemporary Pop hits.

With his sultry voice and smooth blues-tinged guitar work, Dan creates a unique sound all to his own. On the verge of his first full length solo album release, Dan is excited to bring his passion of music to the Verde Valley and Southwest U.S. Catch Dan Vega on the patio from 6:30-9:30.

Rounding out the week on Sunday, October 22nd, is Jon Weekly and Gioia Cohen. The guitar and vocal duo play Boomer-era favorites by The Beatles, James Taylor, John Denver, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Buddy Holly, The Eagles, Cat Stevens, Buffalo Springfield, John Pine, and more. Catch the beautiful sounds of Jon and Gioia outside from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Live music at Bella Vita is offered on their dining patio Thursday through Sunday evenings during the warm weather months. Light acoustic guitar is also featured indoors on Fridays and Saturdays by Jon Weekly.

The restaurant is located at 6701 W. Hwy 89A at Sedona Pines Resort, two miles West of West Sedona.

Please call 928-282-4540 for reservations and information.