Enjoy fall evenings, live music at Vino Di Sedona this week

Enjoy crisp and cool fall evenings at Vino Di Sedona where you can relax and listen to live music seven nights a week. We’ll keep the music outside on the patio as long as weather permits.

On Wednesday, October 18, hear all of your favorite classic rock tunes and some newer hits performed by August West, 7-10 PM, he’ll be playing your favorite songs by The Beatles, The Stones, Van Morrison, America, Simon and Garfunkel, Tom Petty and many more! August is best known for performing with his band, Sister and the Sun.

Did you know that October 19 is National Spirit Day? Get your spirits up and an early start with your weekend fun at Vino Di Sedona with amazing, upbeat music by guitarist/singer Tim Young. Before moving to Sedona, Tim had a thirty-year music career in NYC where he performed hundreds of shows and released three CD’s.

Friday Night, October 20, brings the last performance by the Cheap Sunglasses duo, Jack Couchman and Greg Williams. JC and Greg provide a high-energy performance of classic rock, blues, and country covers. Don’t miss the last duo performance by what has been since 2013 Arizona’s “most booked band”. October 20, 7-10 PM.

Saturday, October 21, brings a double dose of music starting with international singer-songwriter Darius Lux, 3:30-6:00 PM. Darius is an award-winning artist who specializes in classic, uplifting pop with soulful vocals. Lux plays classic covers from Van Morrison to John Mayer, and his original songs connect with the heart through inspiring themes that range from empowerment to romance.

Stay for Saturday Night entertainment on October 21 by The Rice Brothers, 7-10 PM. The Rice Brothers hail from the east coast of the United States. They both traveled two totally different roads only to wind up together here in Arizona. Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer, is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682