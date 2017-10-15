The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a one-show only special Northern Arizona premiere of “A Return to Grace: Luther’s Life and Legacy” on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Martin Luther’s great adventure story comes alive in this vivid portrayal of the penniless monk’s quest for truth a movement that would re-shape the church, and the world. Perhaps the most faithful movie about Luther’s life ever made, the film does not shy away from the deep questions and answers that mark Luther as one of the most influential people of the last thousand years.

Martin Luther triggered a seismic upheaval that rocked the western world in the 1500s — with an impact that continues to reverberate to this day.

“A Return to Grace: Luther’s Life and Legacy” tells the great adventure story of his life. The film is packed with political intrigue, kidnappings, secret hideouts, and life-or-death showdowns. At the same time, it examines his quest for truth — questions we all must face — including “Who am I?” and “What is my purpose?”

Filmed in historic locations across Europe, this film brings Luther’s story to life with exquisite attention to detail.

This screening of “A Return to Grace” is co-presented by Peace Lutheran in Cottonwood.

“A Return to Grace: Luther’s Life and Legacy” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.