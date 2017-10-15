The Sedona International Film Festival presents Ballet in Cinema on Sunday, Oct. 22 when it hosts the big screen premiere of “Le Corsaire” from the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow.

There will be one show at 3:00 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.



“Le Corsaire” features music by Adolphe Adam and choreography by Alexei Ratmansky after Marius Petipa. The cast includes the Bolshoi’s principal dancers and soloists, accompanied by the corps de ballet from the Bolshoi.

Amidst a bustling Turkish market, the pirate Conrad falls in love at first sight with beautiful Medora, the ward of the slave merchant Lankedem’s bazaar. Conrad kidnaps Medora when Lankedem decides to sell her to the Pasha.

Inspired by Lord Byron’s epic poem and reworked by Alexei Ratmansky from Petipa’s exotic 19th century classic, this miracle of the repertoire is one of the Bolshoi’s most lavish productions.

Complete with a magnificent awe-inspiring shipwreck and dramatic scenery, this grand romance allows enough dancing for nearly the entire company and made especially for those who seek miracles in theatre.

“Le Corsaire” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre one day only: Sunday, Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.