Meet creative, gifted individuals at Wisdom, Beauty & Tea event

A variety of highly creative and gifted individuals make their home in Sedona. Yavapai College’s new OLLI program called Wisdom, Beauty & Tea is a great way to meet some of them in a relaxed informal atmosphere. The program, which is offered Wednesday afternoons from 4:00 to 5:30 in the atrium at the newly renovated Sedona Center, is free and open to the public. It features an interview with a local author (Wisdom) followed by an interview with a local artist (Beauty) and accompanied by tea and pastries created by the staff and students of the new Yavapai College Sedona Culinary program. Program organizers Paul Friedman and Shaeri Richards will conduct the weekly interviews.

The Wednesday October 25th event features a nature theme. Author, herbalist and flower essence practitioner Rhonda Pallas Downy kicks off the program by sharing her knowledge of flower essences and whole plant medicine. She considers flowers and plants to be friends, teachers and guides who help her grow in her life’s story, and she has dedicated her life to working with them. Rhonda is the founder of Living Flower Essences and the Center for Plant Studies and Healing Arts in Cottonwood. She is also a graduate of the British Institute of Homeopathy, where she is a fellow and tutor. Rhonda has authored several books including, Voices of Flowers and The Healing Power of Flowers: Bridging Herbalism, Homeopathy, Flower Essences, and the Human Energy System. You can learn more about her here: http://centerpsha.com

Nature photographer Beth Kingsley-Hawkins will provide the “beauty” component of the event with a display of her work and an interview that offers insight into her creative process. For Beth, nature can often be a reflective way to gain insight into her own psyche as certain images capture her attention. She is known for her amazing photographs of butterflies, birds and hummingbirds as well as some amazing images of slot canyons that seem to dance on the page. She also is a board-certified music therapist and Fellow of the Association for Music and Imagery, as well as a Charter Member of NANPA, the North American Nature Photography Association. Her work also is shown at the Village Gallery of Local Artists, and the Sedona Arts Center. You can learn more about her here: http://www.hummerlady.com

The Sedona Center is located at 4215 Arts Village Drive, across from the Red Rock High School. There is a brand new parking lot on the West side of the building that allows easy access to the new atrium from behind.



The Wisdom Beauty and Tea events run through November 1st.