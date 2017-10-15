On Saturday, October 28th, 2017 from 9pm to 2am, the second annual “GLAM SLAM” with the theme, Pirates of the Desert Sea, Dead Man’s Party will take place at Relic’s Restaurant known as a haunted historic landmark formerly called Rainbow’s End which boasts the perfect antiquated setting to simulate the rustic ambiance of a pirate ship. GLAM SLAM, derived from the namesake of The Artist Formerly Known as Prince’s nightclubs in Miami, Minneapolis & Los Angeles, hosts not only the original music of the 80’s but also adds the flair of a nightclub setting offering up live entertainment throughout the evening including dancers, musicians and actors. This year popular local entertainers and surprises will creep in unexpectedly at moments during the event in the unique tradition that made Prince’s GLAM SLAM so famous. It’s a setting for grown-up-party-goers who are blood thirsty for a great Halloween experience of their own ready to set sail on the musical waves of the 80’s classics that will raise the dead from their graves just to dance. There will be plenty of tricks and treats including a cash prize and a dinner gift certificate to Relic’s Restaurant for best costumes.

This year, GLAM SLAM will benefit the Verde Valley Humane Society with 10% of the proceeds raised allocated to the animal shelter. VVHS was originally formed in 1982 by a group of individuals with a desire to help animals. They were finally able to move into their current facility in March of 2010. The shelter takes in over 1300 animals a year and services the entire Verde Valley with an overflow of dogs and cats needing homes. They have grown into a vibrant animal shelter with a wonderful staff and volunteers who are the heart of their operations. Karla Horn, the longest serving board member of VVHS since 2013 said, “We are so grateful for any support we get from local fund raisers and businesses that help these homeless pets who deserve a forever home.”

GLAM SLAM is for ages 21 and older only and ID must be shown at the door. Admission is $20 in advance and tickets are available at www.brownpapertickets.com.

