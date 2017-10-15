Sedona Art Show raises money for hurricane emergency relief fund

What: Sedona Art Show - Hurricane Victim Relief Fund

Where: Corner of Airport Road and SR 89A

Form of event: Raffle - $5 per ticket or 5 tickets for $20

Where to buy raffle - Raffle website: https://raffles.ticketprinting.com/?r=6361 or our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/artatsedona. People can buy raffles in person.

Date of raffle draw: At the show Oct. 20 -22

Show time: Fri & Sat 9am - 5pm | Sun 9am - 4pm

Charity: Funds will be donated to J.J.Watts Charity.

All the money raised will be going to charity, excluding credit card charges and shipping of prizes.