Letter: Clark Memorial Library reopens Oct. 19

Editor:

After 7½ months of working to keep Clark Memorial Library open, I’m now having nightmares over not enough people knowing the Grand Re-Opening Celebration is October 19.

That not enough people are aware Friends of Clark Memorial Library’s Grand Re-Opening Book Sale starts Thursday the 19th from 10 am until 8 pm in the Clark Memorial Clubhouse Auditorium and continues Friday the 20th and Saturday the 21st from 10 am until 6 pm in the Clark Memorial Library.

That only a few hundred people who have been following the Clark Memorial Library saga will be there to meet CML’s new Library Coordinator and enjoy the Mingus Union Honors Choir and Jerome Ukulele Orchestra. Participate in Author-Artist Ann Metlay’s “The Magic of Libraries” program. Have music and movement fun with Cynthia Strom. And learn the art of cartooning from Michael Gallagher.

But most of all, I’m afraid NOBODY except the Friends has any idea the wealth of books that have been donated to help fund new library acquisitions and programs.

To paraphrase recently retired Clarkdale Councilman and library supporter Curtiss Bohall, who will buy all these beautiful hardcover novels and short story collections? Who knows we have thrillers, romances, science fiction, and horror stacked to the sky? Who will drool over the cartons of children’s and educational materials, the gorgeous art books and interior decorating tomes, the travel, geography, history, science, health, sports, southwest, etc and etc. 45 categories in all, including special collections of interest to film students, medical transcribers, train buffs, and…and…

This is the downside of re-opening CML as soon as humanly possible. So many books, so little time to reach book lovers especially interested in specific categories.

All who see this letter please stand on the nearest corner and yell “Hey! Clarkdale’s got a honker big book sale on tomorrow. Check it out at ClarkMemorialLibrary.org!

Therese Hearn

Clarkdale