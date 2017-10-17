Obituary: Nancy M. Robinson

Nancy M. Robinson, 75 passed away peacefully October 10th, 2017 surrounded by her family in Phoenix.

Nancy was born in Prescott, she also lived in Phoenix and in Camp Verde. Nancy was preceded in death by her mother Fleda Ford, father Walter William Ford and brother Billy Ford.

Nancy is survived by her two sons Steve (Sue) and Chris (Char), 3 grandchildren Mike (Dawn), Diana and Matt, and 3 great grandchildren Junior, Amari and Oliver.

A celebration of life for Nancy will be held in Phoenix. Details available by family.

