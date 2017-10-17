Oktoberfest offers beer, food, music

The Rotary Club of Sedona Red Rocks will host its fifth annual Red Rocks Oktoberfest on Oct. 21 at the Posse Grounds Park in West Sedona.

This Craft Beer version of a traditional German celebration features area brewers showcasing their finest beers.

Tickets to attend will be $15 at the door or $10 per if bought in advance online.

All proceeds will support the club’s Red Rock High School Scholarship program and club’s mission of supporting programs for local children’s charities.

Online tickets are now available at www.redrocksoktoberfest.com; 21 and over only, please.

Authentic German Oktoberfest food will be served onsite as well – including Beer Roasted Bratwurst, German Potato Salad, Sauerkraut- served by two different food trucks, including Wil’s Grill (Flagstaff) and 3’s in the Trees (Flagstaff).

Oktoberfest entertainment will include the oopmah sounds of the Polka Katzen (4-6pm (Flagstaff) and our headline band – Sedona’s own The Naughty Bits playing from 6-8pm.



Participating brewers will be brewing their own versions of these traditional beers and will be traveling from near and far for this charity fundraiser:

Huss Brewing

Grand Canyon Brewing (Williams)

Oak Creek Brewing (Sedona)

THAT Brewery (Cottonwood)

Sedona Golf Resort will provide all the local wine

This event would not be possible without the assistance from our local sponsors – their generosity is unmatched and encourages us to help the local community as much as possible. Current event sponsors include: Pioneer Title, City of Sedona, Sedona Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau, Empire West Title, Pepsi, Sedona Monthly, Red Rock Magic Trolley, and Sedona Rouge Hotel and Spa.



Since its inception, Red Rocks Rotary has focused on serving the needs of young people in Sedona and the Verde Valley. Donations allow the group to continue funding countless projects and programs including:

-Red Rock High School Graduating Senior Scholarships - $2000 given to 2 local teens to further their vocational aspirations.

-West Sedona School Summer reading program

-Sedona Teacher of the Year Program - rewards the Best Teachers in Sedona and encourages them to continue to be great role models for our youth

-Christmas Giving Program – overwhelming support of area families in need

-Ongoing support for Rainbow Acres residents - Rainbow Acres is a home for the cognitively challenged that has some residents who have outlived their families and their resources and have no access to dental care. The Rotary Club has donated more than $15,000 in services.

-Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) – This 3 day camp for high school sophomores builds self-esteem, leadership skills and teamwork. More than 50 students from Sedona have participated in this program.

For more information about this fun, philanthropic event or about the Rotary Club of Sedona Red Rocks, contact Rick Wesselhoff at 928-340-5012.