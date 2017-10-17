Rimrock knife-wielder to decide on plea

CAMP VERDE – Howard Joseph Lape, of Flagstaff, appeared in custody at Yavapai Superior Court before Judge Michael R. Bluff on Monday.

59-year-old Lape is facing five counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon after an incident involving a knife at a restaurant in Rimrock in June. Lape also faces felony charges for drug and paraphernalia possession.

Defense attorney Renee Mendelsohn told the court the case is in “investigative mode, pretty far along,” and requested a continuance.

Prosecutor Jonathan Hale, who filled in for Patti Wortman, said the plea deal will only be on the table until the next setting.

Judge Michael R. Bluff granted a continuance in the case.

According to an officer report in court documents, Lape allegedly entered El Patio in Rimrock and ordered a high-end meal and two expensive shots knowing he had no means of paying.

He then brought a knife, a sheathed switchblade of approximately 10 inches, to a non-customer cook area and began trying to sell the blade. A concerned waitress picked up the knife and returned it to Lape’s table.

Lape then began waving the blade above his head near wait staff.

When officers arrived, Lape could not answer their questions and talked “non-stop about a large range of topics.”

Officers also reported that Lape taunted a nearby man by telling him he was going to have sex with the man’s wife.

At the jail, detention officers located a small container with clonazepam pills inside on Lape’s person.

Lape will have to decide whether to accept or reject the plea at his next court date.