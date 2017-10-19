Tonto Christmas tree permits available Oct. 30 at Tonto National Forest offices

Office locations and hours Supervisor’s Office: 2324 E. McDowell Rd. Phoenix, AZ (602) 225-5200 Monday–Friday, 8 am – 4:30 pm closed for lunch 1:00 – 1:30 Mesa Ranger District: 5140 E. Ingram St. Mesa, AZ (480) 610-3300 Monday –Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm closed for lunch Noon – 12:30 p.m. Payson Ranger District: 1009 E. Highway 260 Payson, AZ Monday –Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm closed for lunch 12:30 – 1:30 Saturday, 10:00am - 2pm from Nov. 18 - Dec. 23 (928) 474-7900 Pleasant Valley Ranger District 154 S. Ranger Station Rd. Young, AZ (928) 462-4300 Thursday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm closed for lunch 12:30 – 1:30

PHOENIX - The Tonto National Forest will begin selling Christmas tree permits at 8 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 30.

Permits will be available at Cave Creek, Mesa, Payson, and Pleasant Valley ranger districts and at the Supervisors Office at the hours and locations listed below.

Permits will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis until they are gone.



Permits can be purchased in person with cash, check, or credit card.



Customers will be provided a map that shows the designated cutting areas along with additional Christmas tree cutting instructions.



The permit will allow the holder to cut a tree within a designated area between Nov. 18 and Dec. 24.

Fourth grade students are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit, while supplies last, through the Every Kid in a Park initiative.

Every Kid in a Park is a nationwide call to action to build the next generation of conservationists.



All fourth graders are eligible to receive a fourth grade pass that allows free access to federal lands and waters across the country for a full year.



In support of this initiative, the Forest Service is making available a free Christmas tree permit to every interested fourth grader with a fourth grade pass or paper voucher.

More information about the initiative and how to obtain a pass is available by visiting www.everykidinapark.gov.

To be eligible for a free Christmas tree permit from your local national forest office, all fourth graders must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and present their fourth grade pass or paper voucher.

Rules for Christmas tree permits

Each Christmas tree permit is $15 and allows permit holders to cut a tree up to 10 feet tall;

One tree per household. One person may purchase up to four permits for other families, not living in the household

Permits are for personal use only;

Trees must be cut within designated cutting areas;

Trees may be cut November 18 to December 24; and

No refunds on Christmas tree permits.

Tree cutters are reminded to be prepared for sudden weather changes and colder conditions when in high elevations.



A fun family outing can become miserable and even dangerous with a quick change of weather for the unprepared.



The permits expire on Dec. 25, however, Forest officials recommend cutting your tree early in the season before the higher elevations are snow bound.



Trees can stay fresh for quite some time if cared for properly.

To help keep your tree fresh, cut two inches from the bottom of your tree when you get home and place it in water.

Keep your tree watered and in a shady spot until you are ready to move it into the house.



Another helpful hint is to bring an old tarp to wrap your tree in.



Then when you drag your tree out of the forest, the tarp protects the tree and helps you avoid breaking branches.

The tarp can also help avoid wind damage on the way home.

For more information on Christmas tree permits on the Tonto National Forest, call any of the offices.