The Hale family is proud to announce the 75th wedding anniversary of Cottonwood residents John and Lena Hale.

John and Lena met when students at Fort Scott Junior College in Fort Scott, Kansas shortly before the start of WWII. John then went in the Army Air Corps, traveling by ship and plane around the world while Lena was employed at the Lake City Arsenal in Missouri.

After the war, they returned to Fort Scott where they raised their two children, Karen and Chad until 1953 when John became employed at Hallmark Cards in Kansas City Missouri. After their daughter married, they moved to Arizona, living in Tucson and worked summers for the Forest Service near the old gold mining town of Crown King, Arizona.

John and Lena wound up working in the Coconino National Forest not far from Flagstaff where they retired in 1984 and lived in Cottonwood. They currently live in Camp Verde. They have two children, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.