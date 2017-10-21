8 great things to do in the Verde Valley Halloween weekend

    • 1. Verde Valley Humane Society Costume Contest

    photo

    When: Sat. Oct. 28 at 10:30 a.m.

    Where: Verde Valley Humane Society, 1520 W Mingus, Cottonwood

    Who: all ages

    Cost: $10 entry fee for each pet

    The costume contest will be awarding prizes to owners and pets for Best Overall costumes as well as 1st place winners in the following categories: Cutest, Funniest, Scariest, Most Creative and Best Pet/Owner Lookalike.

    Mayor Tim Elinski will be a guest judge. Prizes include $25-50 gift cars and other goodies.

    Entry fees directly benefit the VVHS homeless pets. Pre-registration is required – the deadline is Oct. 27th.

    There will be treats (for both pets and humans) and light refreshments available. Dogs must be on a leash at all times and all pets must be current on vaccinations.

    2. Main Stage’s 5th Annual Halloween Party

    photo

    When: Saturday Oct. 28 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

    Where: Main Stage, 1 S. Main St., Cottonwood

    Who: 21+

    Cost: Cover fee of $5

    Main Stage will have DJs ill.Ego, DJ Jesse and Nick J spinning the dance floor Saturday night. Come in costume to be automatically entered in Main Stage’s costume contest for cash prizes.

    3. 43rd Annual Jerome Volunteer Fire Dept. Auxiliary’s Halloween Dance in Jerome

    photo

    When: Saturday Oct. 28 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

    Where: Spook Hall, 407 Clark St., Jerome

    Who: Age 21+

    This year The Mods will be playing at the dance form 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. There will be a full bar and a costume contest with prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. (If you leave the building and Spook Hall is at capacity, you will have to wait to re-enter.)

    4. Safe Trick-Or-Treating in Upper Clarkdale

    photo

    When: Mon. Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

    Where: 10th and Main in Clarkdale

    Who: All ages

    Cost: Free

    Clarkdale is closing Main St. and 1st St. in upper Clarkdale for Safe Trick-or-Treating. Costume contests begin at 5:30 p.m. and are free to enter for a chance at a cash prize. Parking is available at Town Hall and the Clarkdale-Jerome School.

    The Town of Clarkdale asks that pets be left at home due the increasing number of trick-or-treaters and street congestion. Leaving them at home ensures their safety. A flashlight is also recommended.

    Candy donations can be dropped off at the Town Hall Administration Building.

    5. Camp Verde’s Main Street Halloween Festival

    photo

    When: Mon. Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

    Where: Main Street in Camp Verde

    Who: All ages

    Cost: Free

    Free and family trick-or-treating sponsored by the Town of Camp Verde’s Parks & Recreation department. Local businesses will hand out candy and there will be activities to enjoy.

    6. 22nd Annual Halloween Safe Night

    When: Mon. Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    Where: Old Town Cottonwood

    Who: All ages

    Cost: Free

    Approximately 50 merchants in Old Town will be passing out candy to kids. The event will be a safe way to trick-or-treat in Cottonwood.

    7. Cottonwood Haunted House

    photo

    When: Sat. Oct. 27, 28 & 31

    Where: 215 E. Pima

    Who: All ages, children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult

    Cost: $5 admission, $1 off for each non-perishable food item (up to 4)

    The Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission Haunted House sets out to scare teenagers again this year. Kirsten Hastings is the brain behind the Haunted House and builds the scary props herself. The fear factor may not be recommended for small children, but they can enter with the company of an adult.

    8. Beaver Creek Halloween Spooktacular

    photo

    When: Mon. Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

    Where: Rollins Park at the Village Square in Lake Montezuma

    Who: All ages

    Cost: Free

    Trunk n’ Treat, music, games, hot dogs, popcorn and witch’s brew available to anyone for free. Bring flashlights as the parking is not lit. Volunteers needed, if interested call 301-2749.

