800 volunteers pack meals for Kids Against Hunger program

To the tune of “YMCA,” above, and some classic rock songs booming from speakers to encourage them, some of the 800 volunteers at the Kids Against Hunger meal-packing event at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds on Saturday form an assembly line to pack nutritious meals for the Kids Against Hunger program.
