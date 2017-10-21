I-17 Verde River bridges scour retrofit

The Arizona Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), is planning to undertake bridge repairs on Interstate 17 at the Verde River in Camp Verde, from milepost 287 to milepost 289.

Because of the deteriorating effects of the Verde River, construction is planned to protect the bridges and maintain their structural integrity, said ADOT. The project will use federal funding, with a six-month construction schedule anticipated to begin in fall of 2018. Traffic will be maintained in both directions along I-17. No detours are anticipated, according to an ADOT news release.

Due to the need for access and staging and stockpiling of materials within the project limits, a future recreational resource (Parsons Park and River Trail) which is planned by the Town of Camp Verde will be temporarily used. This project is being made available for public comment because of its temporary use of the future recreational resource, according to the release.

ADOT said the development of this project is in compliance with the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), which encompasses Section 4(f) of the US Department of Transportation of 1966 [Section 4(f)]. Section 4(f) of the U.S. Department of Transportation of 1966, 49 United State Code (USC) 303, established the policy “that special effort should be made to preserve the national beauty of the countryside and public park and recreation lands wildlife and waterfowl refuges, and historic sites.”

Per Section 4(f), the Town of Camp Verde was sent a letter outlining the impact determination for the future recreational resource protected under Section 4(f).

ADOT is requesting public comments concerning the effects on activities, features, or attributes of the future recreational resource (Parsons Park and River Trail).

There are several ways for the public to comment on the 4(f) resources impact determination:

Phone: ADOT Project Information Line at 855.712.8530

Email: ANavarro@azdot.gov

Mail:

Audrey Navarro, biologist, ADOT Environmental Planning

1611 West Jackson Street - Mail Drop EM02

Phoenix, Ariz., 85007-3217

ADOT asks that comments be submitted by Oct. 31.