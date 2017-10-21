Letter: President’s statement insensitive, disrespectful

Editor:
“He knew what he signed up for” is a very insensitive, disrespectful and callous statement to make to a grieving soldier’s spouse.
The lack of empathy was made all the worse because the comment was made by the commander-in-chief of the armed forces who should be exhibiting empathy, sensitivity, respect and honor for any military personnel killed in the line of duty.
Joette Burke
Beaver Creek
More like this story
- Letter: Wrong to assume president’s statement is ‘insensitive’
- Letter: There was time when pro athletes left playing field to fight for our country
- Commentary: Afghanistan's Benghazi: The shoot-down of Extortion 17
- Favoritism, bias alleged within city PD
- Colleague, friend reminisces about Anderson's life, career
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.