Letter: Wrong to assume president’s statement is ‘insensitive’

Editor:
To paraphrase an old quote, “If Donald Trump were to walk on water Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla) would call a press conference to criticize him for not being able to swim.” It is appalling enough that she has made a public spectacle of such a personal matter - the president calling bereaved parents of a soldier who died in action to offer his condolences – but she is also wrong to assume that his mentioning that Sgt. La David Johnson knew the risks of serving his country was “insensitive.” It’s also sad that Sgt. Johnson’s mother and father fell into her race-baiting agenda. Not since the end of the Vietnam War has this country depended on the draft for it military personnel needs. That Sgt. Johnson was one of the millions who have served, and protected, voluntarily the freedoms that Ms. Wilson seems to take so lightly is relevant and, indeed, makes his sacrifice that much more heroic. We should stand in awe of those warriors instead of making them pawns in the nasty politics and divisive rhetoric. Wilson should apologize to the Johnsons and the president.
Jim Barber
Mesa
