Obituary: Barbara May “Razo” O’Neill

Barbara May “Razo” O’Neill was welcomed home to the Lord on October 9, 2017.
Barbara is survived by her daughter Jennifer Valencia; son-in-law Jesse; grandchildren Aden, Joshua, and Annabelle; Jennifer’s Grandma Joanne; brothers Tony and wife Lorena; John and wife Phyllis; David and wife Gloria; brother-in-law Manuel Figueroa; sisters Becky and husband Dan Gonzales; Linda and husband Wendell Akers and many more family and friends.
She was preceded by her parents Tony and Flora Razo; sisters Toni, Pat and Alice and sister-in-law Carmelita.
Barbara will be missed by all. She was giving, caring and loving.
A funeral mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Saturday October 28, 2017 address 700 N. Bill Gray Rd Cottonwood, AZ at 11:00 A.M. Celebration of life luncheon will be held at the V.F.W. hall.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by survivors.
