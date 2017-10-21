What's Happening: Oct. 22, 2017

EL Valle Artists Association sponsors workshop by artist Claudia Hartley Oct. 28

EL Valle Artists Association will sponsor an acrylic workshop by Artist Claudia Hartley on October 28, 2017, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. The workshop will be held at the Pine Shadows Club House, located at 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ.

Claudia Hartley has spent her years as an artist, not only creating for her own pleasure, but reaching out to her community as a teacher, holding workshops, participating in events and galleries, and featured in many publications. She has much to share and her workshop will bring a delightful new perspective to those looking for more joy in the creation process. You can learn more about Claudia by visiting her website at www.claudiahartley.com. For more information on the upcoming workshop (such as cost and materials), please contact Irene Bauman by email at ibgrace6@msn.com.



Also, please visit the EL Valle Artists Association website at elvalleartists.org to learn more about membership, meetings and upcoming events or workshops. All are welcome!

Sedona Art Show benefiting hurricane emergency relief continues Sunday

What: Sedona Art Show - Hurricane Victim Relief Fund

Where: Corner of Airport Road and SR 89A

Form of event: Raffle - $5 per ticket or 5 tickets for $20

Where to buy raffle - Link to raffle website: https://raffles.ticketprinting.com/?r=6361 or our Facebook page for link: www.facebook.com/artatsedona.

People can also buy raffles in person at the show.

Date of raffle draw: At the show on Oct. 20 -22

Show time: Fri & Sat 9am - 5pm | Sun 9am - 4pm

Charity we are donating funds to: J.J.Watts Charity

All the money raised will be going to charity, excluding credit card charges and shipping of prizes.

Newspaper seeks veteran stories, photos

The Verde Independent and Camp Verde Bugle newspapers are looking for photographs of Verde Valley veterans for inclusion in our Veteran’s Day special section, which will publish Friday Nov. 10, 2017.

Please email photographs to bhelm@verdenews.com as large-format, high resolution jpeg attachments.

In addition, please send a story up to 100 words in length describing your military service to our country. Information must include your name, branch of military service, rank, years of service, connection to the Verde Valley and a summary of your military service.

Or, if you would prefer to mail or drop off a copy of your photograph and story, please use the following address: Salute to Veterans, The Verde Independent, 116 S. Main St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326. Photographs and information need to be delivered to the newspaper before Friday, Nov. 3.

Baha’is of Cottonwood mark the 200th Anniversary of Birth of Bahá’u’lláh, Founder of the Bahá’í Faith Oct. 22

Baha’is of Cottonwood are preparing to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Bahá’u’lláh, the Founder of the Bahá’í Faith, on October 22, 2017.

Bahá’u’lláh (1817-1892) was a spiritual teacher who announced in 1863 that He was the bearer of a new revelation from God. His teachings emphasizing the oneness of humanity and unity in diversity have spread around the world.

To commemorate this anniversary, the Baha’is of Cottonwood are sponsoring an Interfaith Panel to be held on:

Sunday, Oct. 22 from 2-4 p.m. at the Cottonwood Rec Center.

Topic and Presenters: The Oneness of Mankind, Dr. Jayana Clerk – Hinduism, Rabbi Bernie Kling – Judaism, Stephanie Peed – Buddhism, Deacon Jim Brown – Christianity, Susan Jones – Baha’i Faith.

The Light of Unity Festival is a celebration of the vision of Oneness which we believe is an antidote to the racial/religious prejudice and materialism that are corroding American society.



Join us on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Cottonwood Rec Center. No fees, no homework, all are welcome. Support Unity in Diversity in the Verde Valley.

For further information contact: (928) 649-5845 or (928) 274-6289

Midgley Bridge parking area and trailhead temporarily closed Oct. 23

The parking area and trailhead next to Midgley Bridge will be temporarily closed on Monday, Oct. 23 for infrastructure improvements and public safety.

The parking area is a very popular site and heavily used by visitors and recreationists. Closing the parking area and trailhead temporarily will ensure Forest Service work crews will be able to safely work on site with tools and equipment, and that the public will be kept safe from the dangers of an active work site.

For more information on this or any other recreation project in the Red Rock Ranger District, please call Recreation Technician Mike Suggs at (928) 203-7532.

Speakers featured at OLLI lunch, learn program Oct. 25

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) weekly Lunch & Learn program will feature Michelle Conway, Director of Marketing, and Kegn Moorcroft, Director of Communications, Sedona Chamber of Commerce October 25

Bring your lunch to this free weekly community event or enjoy some coffee, tea or water with a little snack, 12:30-2:00 in Room 34 of Yavapai College Sedona Center (on Cultural Park Place, across Rt. 89A from Red Rock High School) and learn about all the ways that the Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau, which plays a key role in promoting tourism in Sedona, tries to balance their mandate to encourage visitors, while considering the concerns of local residents.

For more information, call OLLI at 928-649-4275.

OLLI presents Wisdom, Beauty, and Tea event Oct. 25

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) new weekly free event, Wisdom, Beauty & Tea, presents Rhonda Palas Downey, author of The Complete Book of Flower Essences and Voices of Flowers: Use the Natural Wisdom of Plants and Flowers for Health and Renewal and Beth Kingsley Hawkings, a nature photographer, Wednesday, October 25 at 4:00

Rhonda, an herbalist, homoeopathist, and an expert on flower essences made from flowers of the desert southwest, is the founder of Living Flower Essences and the Center for Plant Studies and Healing Arts.



Beth is the owner of the Sedona Hummingbird Gallery in the Village of Oak Creek. She is also a board-certified music therapist and Fellow of the Association for Music and Imagery, as well as a Charter Member of the North American Nature Photography Association. Her work is also shown at the Village Gallery of Local Artists and the Sedona Arts Center.

Come and meet this local author and photographer, sip exotic teas and savor pastries from Yavapai College Culinary Institute, at Yavapai College’s Sedona Center Atrium (on Cultural Park Place, across Rt. 89A from Red Rock High School) for this informal weekly gathering.

For more information, call OLLI at 928-649-4275.

Joe Stack hosts OLLI Brown Bag Brain Buzz Oct. 26

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) Brown Bag Brain Buzz will host Joe Stack, a retired HR Manager specializing in leadership who has facilitated a variety of OLLI history courses, whose subject will be Thomas Edison, inventor, entrepreneur, and huckster on Thursday, October 26

At the beginning of the 20th Century, Thomas Edison was one of the most well-known figures in the country. Presidents wanted to be seen with him. Known as the “Wizard of Menlo Park,” he set a record accumulation of 1,093 patents by the end of his life. He was best known for inventing the phonograph, the light bulb, a battery for Henry Ford’s Model T, and the “Kinetograph,” the first commercial motion picture system. His stature continued into the 21st Century when, in 2012, Life magazine named him “the Man of the Millennium” because “more than any other person his work gave the world more products of lasting practical value. He ‘literally gave us our modern world and standards of living.’” But, he has also been criticized for taking credit for the work of others.

This is a free lunchtime forum, sponsored by Yavapai College, Verde Valley Campus. Bring your brown bag to Room G-103 at 12:30 or purchase lunch at the Snack Bar in Building F at the Verde Valley Campus, located at 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale and join us at this presentation as Joe reviews Edison’s life and work, and his big idea that is his greatest legacy.

For more information, call OLLI at 928-649-5550.

Book Fair Brings Together Local Authors Oct. 24-26

Mark your calendars, book lovers. The 2017 Cottonwood Book Fair is right around the corner. Sponsored by the Cottonwood Public Library, the Book Fair showcases over thirty participating local authors with books of all different genres. Everyone is invited to browse and purchase books for the entire family. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. during the Annual Fall Festival at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds on October 28th.

On Wednesday, October 25 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. multi-award winning and bestselling author Gail Gaymer Martin will present a talk called “What Do You Want to Be When You Grow Up?”

Two free writing workshops will be led by author Candice Courtney. Courtney is a published author who has been focused on bringing greater meaning into all of life’s passages for the last twenty-five years.

On Tuesday, October 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Courtney will demonstrate a technique called “Wild Writing.” Creative exercises and writing prompts will invite you to explore different approaches to writing and discover new aspects of yourself as a writer.

On Thursday, October 26, also from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., she will present another workshop called “Story as Legacy.” Learn how writing down some of your family history in story form can hold meaning in the present, and be a treasured gift to the generations that follow.This workshop will help you begin preserving memories that deserve to be passed on. The workshops and presentation both take place at the library in Library Meeting Room B.

The Book Fair takes place during the 5th Annual Fall Festival at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds. This free, family friendly event features arts and crafts booths, Pumpkin Chunkin’, a Family Fun Rodeo, SAILA (Southern Arizona International Livestock Association) show, food trucks and more. Bring the whole family along for this day of fun. The Fairgrounds are located at 800 E. Cherry Street in Cottonwood.

The Cottonwood Public Library invites you to meet some of the most talented local authors in the Verde Valley area, while also having the chance to browse and purchase their books.

Haunted House sponsored by Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission

It’s nightfall in Cottonwood...where will you be for Halloween? A dreadful fate awaits most who dare to enter the adrenaline pumping, heart racing...Terror in Old Town!! Cottonwood’s own Haunted House sponsored by the Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission and located at 215 E Pima St (CYC). Open: Friday, Oct. 27, Saturday, Oct 28 and Halloween night, Tuesday, Oct 31. All 3 nights from 6PM - 10PM Under age 11 must be accompanied by an adult. $5 admission ($1 off for each can of nonperishable food up to 4 cans-expired food will not be accepted)

Halloween Party at American Legion Oct. 27

For American Legion Members: The Boo Crew invites you to a Halloween party Friday, Oct. 27 from 7 to 10 p.m. The costume contest is at 10 p.m. The night will feature karaoke and drink specials.

1st place is $100. 2nd palace is $75. 3rd place is $50. Boooobie prize$20 gift certificate for Legion’s Friday Fish Fry. 480 S. Calvary Way, in Cottonwood.

Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest at Verde Valley Humane Society

Join the Verde Valley ​​​​Humane Society at their Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest on Saturday, October 28th. This spooktacular event starts at 10.30am at the shelter at 1520 W. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood. Entry fee is a $10 donation per pet, which will go right back to help the shelter pets. Pre-registration is required and the deadline to enter is October 27th. Owners and their pets will win fabulous first place gift packages worth $175 in the five categories, as well as a grand prize worth $350. For details and a registration form, visit verdevalleyhumanesociety.org or call (928) 634-7387.

A Course in Life and Faith: A Bahá’í perspective class Oct. 28

The Cottonwood Bahá’í community will host a Course in Life and Faith to be held at the Cottonwood Public Library free to the public. This course will explore the existence of God, the need for religion, the oneness of Mankind, equality of the sexes, economic stability through spiritual solutions and many more topics.

If you are wondering about the path our world is taking, the causes of political strife and economic instability, this course may be for you.

The tenth class will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the Cottonwood Public Library from 12:30pm-1:30pm and will be titled: The Immortality of the Human Soul.



The Baha’i Faith teaches “the well-being of mankind, its peace and security, are unattainable unless and until its unity is firmly established.” Baha’u’llah

Sponsored by the Cottonwood Bahá’í community. No fee, no homework, all are welcome. For further information, please call (928) 649-5845 or (928) 274-6289.

Dump the Drugs on Saturday, Oct. 28 and Help Stop Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse has its grips on our nation in epidemic proportions. Last year in Arizona 790 people died from an opioid overdose, with prescription pain relievers being a driving force.

MATFORCE and area law enforcement hope everyone will help stop this abuse by bringing unwanted medication to Dump the Drugs on Saturday, October 28. Medications can be disposed of at one of nine locations throughout the county, including: Cottonwood, Sedona, Camp Verde, Clarkdale, Prescott, Prescott Valley, and Chino Valley.

Dr. Leon Cattolico, MATFORCE Board Member said, “Proper disposal of outdated and unused prescription drugs saves lives. Disposing of unwanted medication keeps these potentially dangerous drugs from getting into the wrong hands and also keeps medications from getting into our water systems.”

In the greater Prescott area, prescription and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM at the following locations: Prescott Police Department, 222 S. Marina; Prescott Valley Police Department, 7601 E. Civic Circle; Williamson Valley Yavapai County Sheriff Office Substation, 4155 W. Outer Loop Road in Prescott and the Chino Valley Police Department, 1950 Voss Drive.

In the Verde Valley, prescription and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM at the following locations: Sedona Police Department at 102 Roadrunner Drive; Cottonwood Police Department, 199 S. 6th Street; the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office at 646 S. First Street, Yavapai County Jail, 2830 N Commonwealth Drive, in Camp Verde; and the Clarkdale Police Department at 49 N. Ninth Street.

For more information call 928-708-0100 or visit the MATFORCE website at matforce.org.

Last call for Pumpkin Chunkin, Scarecrow Contest

Last call for Pumpkin Chunkin and Scarecrow Contest! Fall Festival is coming up on October 28th, come join in the fun! Visit www.vvfair.com or call 928-634-3290 for more information. The Fall Festival is held at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, located 800 E. Cherry Street.

Rainbow Acres invites family, friends, public to Western Round-Up

The Rainbow Acres Family & Friends Open House is schedule for Saturday, Oct. 28. The event is from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Gates open at 8:45 a.m. Please join us for a fun filled day. Wear your Cowboy and Cowgirl best.

Come meet the Arizona Rangers, enjoy a walking tour of Rainbow Acres. Visit the barn where our horses, goats, and guinea pigs live and see our new and refurbished greenhouses at our new Agricultural Center.

For shoppers, we will have the Ranchers arts and crafts, patio stepping stones, as well as fine art displayed for your shopping pleasure. All proceeds benefit the Ranchers and the Rainbow Acres Art Program.

The Blazin’ M Cowboys will be on sight to serenade us with music and if one feels like singing or dancing, please follow your natural instinct to move to the sound of the music.

They will be playing from 11:45 am until 1:30 pm. A grilled hot dog or hamburger lunch (for just $8) will be held on the lawn. Meet with family, friends and make new friends. Just a perfect way to spend the day!

Our Ranchers, individuals with developmental disabilities love to welcome new friends to their home. They are proud of where they live and like to meet new people. Stop by, say hello and enjoy the day with us. An unforgettable, contagious smile awaits you.

Rainbow Acres is a 50-acre ranch-style community for adults with developmental disabilities. Located just two miles from I-17 off Middle Verde Road, Rainbow Acres is located at 2120 W. Reservation Loop Road in Camp Verde.

Call 928-567-5231 for additional information.

Third Annual Pumpkin Picnic Oct. 29

From 11a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, Running River School, Sedona’s Waldorf-inspired grade school initiative will host its third annual Pumpkin Picnic at 221 Brewer Road.

The ever-growing annual event asks families from around Sedona and the Verde Valley to celebrate the entrance of the fall season with a “bring-your-own” group picnic, pumpkin carving and much more.

The grade school and parent cooperative will treat attending families to complementary pumpkin carving, face-painting, slime making, a tattoo booth, and old-fashioned outdoor games. Many throughout the area will convene amidst a beautiful red rock backdrop for a fun-filled day of activities for families with young ones.

Inspired by Waldorf education, RRS strives to awaken and develop each child’s individual capacities and desire to continually discover the world, and their place within it.

For more information about Running River School visit www.runningriverschool.org or contact Director Guadalupe Pollock at (928) 301-3232.

Fundraiser for 432hz Blue Sky Ceremonial Community Land Trust Oct. 29

The community fundraiser for the purchase and conversion to ceremonial land trust of 3 acres of pristine riparian land at 432 Blue Sky Drive in the Bridgeport area of Cottonwood will take place Oct. 29 from 10 a. m. to 4 p.m. at the property. Included will be tours of the land and ceremonial structures, an earth blessing ceremony at noon, conscious music, organic finger foods, and a raffle for private healing sessions on the land. $20 minimum donation at the door. Children welcome!

If You Go….

● What: Fundraiser for 432Hz Blue Sky Ceremonial Community Land Trust

● When: Sunday October 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Earth blessing ceremony at 12 p.m.

● Where: 432 Blue Sky Drive in Bridgeport area of Cottonwood, off Mingus Drive

● How much: $20 suggested at the door, children free; greater donations happily accepted

● More info: hummingbird cell 928 451 2000; Gillian cell: 831 332 0399; website: www.gofundme.com/432hzBlueSky

Toastmasters Club to host open house

The Cottonwood Toastmasters Club makes learning to speak in front of an audience fun and entertaining.



The public is invited to attend a Toastmasters Open House Oct. 30, noon-1 p.m. at Cottonwood Village, located at 201 E. Mingus Ave.

The Toastmasters Club is an excellent tool for developing self-confidence, not only while speaking in front of others, but also while participating in many roles, such as Toastmaster, Joke Master and improvisation during table topics.

Toastmasters learn to express ideas, feelings, and beliefs and to experience the warm and friendly environment in which members practice their skills and receive positive feedback.

For more information, contact Lou Rangel at 928-300-4945 or Noah Blough at 626-376-7637, or just show up.

No reservation needed.

Community members host Fall Celebration, Costume Contest

Members of our community have come together to host a Fall Celebration and Costume Contest on Tuesday October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Old Town Square on Main Street, the open lot south of Pizzeria Bocce. This event is sponsored by the Haunted Group, the Old Town Association and Supervisor Garrison. The event will feature bouncy houses for kids and other activities, as well as a Costume Contest for all ages. The contest will start at 7 p.m. and will be judged by local leaders and business owners. Prizes will be awarded that evening. This is sure to be a fun and safe event for families, and will coincide with other great holiday-themed events for kids in Old Town including the Safe Night - Halloween in Old Town event sponsored by the Old Town Association and the Haunted House at the Youth Center sponsored by the Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission. The Fall Celebration and Costume Contest event is free, all are welcome.

Camp Verde Halloween Trunk or Treat Oct. 31

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation announces advance planning for our annual Main Street Trunk or Treat Halloween Festival. The popular event will be on Tuesday, Oct. 31 this year from 5-7 p.m.

Main Street will be closed down from the Circle K store to the Camp Verde Feed Store to allow for a safe environment for families to enjoy the activities.

Last year saw the crowd grow to an estimated 3,000 kids and parents! Businesses, organizations and individuals passed out tons of candy to costumed children strolling the street. Parks & Recreation takes the lead in providing candy for this event by accepting donated funds and then purchasing candy to be parceled out for distribution. Groups with funds to donate are asked to contact Parks & Recreation.

They also coordinate placement of booths and cars along the route to take advantage of this safe closed street area.

In addition to costumed candy gobbling, businesses and groups are invited to organize other activities. These might include a haunted house, musical entertainment or food. AZ Central Land Realty will be doing their Halloween decoration extravaganza and there will be plenty of other decorated businesses and cars. Parkside Community Church, Lions Club and the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde are just some of the community groups that we expect will be joining us for this event.

This is an opportunity for businesses and organizations to participate in a fun community event. Does your business have a piece of big equipment that would look great decorated up? Do you have an employee who can walk Main Street on big stilts? Have a neighbor who juggles?

This is the chance to use your imagination and add a little bit more and create a great family festival. Individuals, organizations or businesses that would like to participate in some way are encouraged to contact Shawna Figy at Camp Verde Parks and Recreation (928)554-0829 to discuss possibilities.

Trunk or Treat at American Legion

Come join us for Trunk or Treat at the American Legion Post 25 on Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free and features fun and games for children. The event is hosted by the Ladies Auxilary.

480 S. Calvary Way, in Cottonwood. For more information, call 928-634-3004

22nd Annual Halloween Safe Night

Join us in Old Town for a safe night of fun free trick or treating!

Old Town Cottonwood will be hosting its 22nd Annual Safe Night event on Tuesday, October 31st, from 5pm-8pm. Trick-or-treaters are wanted! Approximately 50 merchants in Old Town will be open and ready to pass out candies and treats to the kids. Bring the family to Old Town for a night of fun and check out the new variety of shops and restaurants along the way. Not to mention all the great costumes!

Free support group for caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients meets Nov. 1

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, one in eight older Americans suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. It is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. and the only cause of death among the top 10 in the nation that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed. As the disease becomes more prevalent as people live longer, their caregivers often find themselves in need of support and resources. The free support group program addresses such issues. These meetings for caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients are held the first Wednesday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m. (please arrive by 9:45 a.m.) The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 1st, 2017.



The group meets at Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood, Meeting Room A. Enter the hospital at the Outpatient Services Entrance. The organizers are excited to host this support group at VVMC as it is a more central location. And, experts from the hospital will be asked to speak periodically. This support group is open to everyone, and we are extending an invitation especially to people who have not been able to attend before. Vast amounts of information is available, so if you have ANY interest in memory disorders, please come check us out. Bonnie Shimko from AZ Care Management Solutions is an official facilitator and will be making as many meetings as she can. For information, call Bonnie at (928) 300-0172 or Barbara at (928) 634-2638 or Fran at (928) 301-3852.



VVMC Caregiver Support Group meets each Friday

Join other caregivers each Friday from 10am – 11am at Verde Valley Medical Center located at 300 Willard St., Education Rooms in Cottonwood. Join us for sharing those difficult moments to celebrating precious memories while learning self-care from others that are living it.

Enjoy snacks and materials while gaining access to available supportive services and programs in your community.

For more information about the VVMC Caregiver Support Group or to inquire about other programs and services, call Area Agency on Aging NACOG toll-free at 1-877-521-3500.

City of Cottonwood Transfer Station no longer accepts cash

Due to recent counterfeit bills being accepted, the City of Cottonwood Transfer Station will no longer accept cash.



Credit and/or debit cards only will be accepted at the Transfer Station.

For more information, contact the City of Cottonwood Public Works Department at (928) 634-8033.

Free HIV screening offered

Beginning Oct. 12, free HIV Screening will be offered on Thursdays by appointment only. Results are available in 20 minutes.

To make an appointment, call 928-634-6860. The screenings are sponsored by Sponsored by Yavapai County Community Health Services and Northland Cares.

Free bird walks at Montezuma Well, Tuzigoot National Monument

Beginning in October and continuing through April 2018, Montezuma Well and Tuzigoot national monuments will host bird walks.

On the first and third Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 am at Montezuma Well. Each walk will begin at the Montezuma Well Picnic area.



On the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 a.m. at Tuzigoot National Monument.



Each walk will begin at the Tuzigoot Visitor Center parking lot. Due to the holidays, there will be no bird walks on Nov. 25 or Dec. 23.

Participants are encouraged to bring water, binoculars, a hat, and to wear comfortable shoes for walking. The trails can be steep, rocky and uneven.

Montezuma Well is located at 5525 Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock, AZ 86335.



For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, visit www.nps.gov/moca or follow us at www.facebook.com/MontezumaNPS.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road in Clarkdale.



For more information, call 928-634-5564 or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi.

Holiday Quilt Raffle

The Camp Verde Quilters have a Log Cabin Holiday quilt for raffle at the Camp Verde Library. The quilt was pieced and donated by Peg Miller and quilted by Vicki Norman, Peg’s daughter. It is in holiday red, green, gold and white colors and quilted with an evergreen tree motif. Raffle tickets are $1.00 for 1 ticket and $5.00 for 6 tickets. Proceeds benefit the Friends of Camp Verde Library and Camp Verde Quilters 2018 Fort Verde Days Quilt Show. A drawing will be held once the raffle sales reach $500. The Camp Verde library is located at 130 N. Black Bridge Rd., Camp Verde, Arizona.

Verde River Rockhounds meeting every second Thursday

Verde River Rockhounds meet every second Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion, Calvary Way in Cottonwood.

Guests are welcome. Speakers, field trips, good people. Visit www.verderiverrockhounds.com or find us on Facebook.

Free developmental screenings for preschool children

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District offers free developmental screenings for preschool children between the ages of 3 to 5 years, who live in the school district, and are not already receiving special education services or enrolled in Kindergarten.



These screenings are typically held on a monthly basis and the screenings will check a child’s speech, motor, cognitive, adaptive, and social development.



For an appointment, please call 938-634-7039, ext. 4118.

Arizona Early Intervention Program also offers developmental screenings for children age birth to three years; for those appointments, please call 602-532-9960, or visit them online at www.azdes.gov/azeip.

Heroes needed at Verde Valley Humane Society

The Verde Valley Humane Society needs volunteers to care for their wonderful kittens and cats.

Donating your time to be a cat socializer would have a positive and long-lasting effect on their well-being. The VVHS cats would love to receive one-on-one attention, an abundance of TLC, and the opportunity to exercise and play.

Volunteers can take the kitties to the play room; bring a blanket to sit on the cat room floor to cuddle and play; watch videos with them on a tablet; and read to them, as not only does it help with socialization, but also listening to our voice comforts and soothes them.



Available times for this vital and enjoyable role is between 10am and 5pm, Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday.



If you would like to join their team of dedicated volunteers and help make a huge difference in the lives of their kitties, you can either pick up a Volunteer Application (which includes their requirements) at the shelter, or you can print one out at verdevalleyhumane.org/volunteers.

If you have any questions, please contact their Volunteer Chair, Karla Horn, at 928.853.1251 or via email at karlahorn@msn.com.



The Verde Valley Humane Society is located at 1520 W. Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Call 928-634-7387 for more information.

Calling All Teens

The Teen Library Council (TLC) at the Cottonwood Public Library is actively looking for new members to join their team. TLC is a group of teens who volunteer their time to help out with various fun activities and library events while also providing valuable input towards what they would like to see happen in their library.

Not only do TLC volunteers gain excellent workplace experience that looks great on resumes and college applications, they also get inside access while working at library events such as the Cottonwood Comic Expo and the Sci-Tech Festival.

There is still time to help design and create a float and be a part of the Cottonwood Christmas Parade. Members will receive meaningful community service credits while meeting new friends at the same time.

Interested young adults ages 11-18 are invited to fill out a TLC application which can be found in the Youth Services Department. The application needs to be signed by a parent or guardian.

The Teen Library Council meets at the library every first and third Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m. after early release. The Cottonwood Public Library encourages all young adults to come in and discover that libraries are much more than just books these days.



The library is located at 100 S. 6th St., next to the Recreation Center.

For more information please call Ceres at 928-634-7559, ext. 107.

Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group meets every third Thursday

The Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group - a core group of people personally connected to the autism community – has been expanded to welcome and offer support to parents, family members, and caregivers of people with all special needs.

A support group is the lifeline that can bring emotional respite and assistance to those struggling. Those in the support group are walking the path too, some of them have for several years, and can offer empathy, insight, and suggestions for professional help and resources.

The Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Camp Verde Library from 6-7:30 p.m. We welcome you to join us. No family should have to walk this path alone. Come to a meeting and share, learn, and connect with others who understand.

Family Movies at the Library

On every third Saturday of the month the Cottonwood Public Library hosts family movies in the Youth Services Department. Family friendly movies begin at 10:30 a.m. and are free and open to parents and children of all ages. Please check the Library website at www.ctwpl.info for this Saturday’s family movie title. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Still time to register for Cottonwood youth basketball

Still time to register for the City of Cottonwood’s youth basketball league for boys and girls grades 1-8.

Practices are twice a week for one hour starting in December and games are on Saturdays in January and February.

Volunteer coaches are always needed. Register online at cottonwoodaz.gov or in person at the Cottonwood Recreation Center, located at 150 S. 6th St. Call (928) 639-3200 for more information.

Free movie at Sedona Public Library

Free movie at Sedona Public Library on Monday, October 23, at 6 pm: In this action film, Gal Gadot stars as Diana, princess of the Amazons. When an American pilot crashes on her isolated island and tells her of a conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. 3250 White Bear Rd., Sedona, AZ.



Oak Creek Apples Macintosh Users Group meets on third Saturdays

Oak Creek Apples Macintosh Users Group (OCAMUG) meets 10 a.m. to noon at Si Birch Community Room, at the Sedona Public Library located 3520 White Bear Rd, in West Sedona, 282-7714. Third Saturday of the month.

The Oak Creek Apples group is offering a general question-and-answer workshop on iPads and iPhones, which will be facilitated by Alan Gore. The next meeting will be Saturday, October 21, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Si Birch Community Room at the Sedona Public Library. Admission is free. Pre-registration is desirable but not required. Register by emailing to oakcreekapples@gmail.com.

This workshop is the second of four to be offered by the Oak Creek Apples this fall 2017, with all four co-sponsored by the Sedona Public Library. The other three meetings will be monthly on the third Saturday through December.

The Oak Creek Apples Macintosh Users Group (OCAMUG) is exclusively an educational institution for the public on the use of Apple Computers and other iOS devices, including maintenance, security, and software applications. OCAMUG is a 501.c.3 organization and donations are tax deductible. Membership in the Oak Creek Apples is open to anyone who wishes to belong. For more information ask at the meeting greetings table.

Volunteers needed for upcoming tax season

Your local AARP Foundation Tax Aide sites are seeking volunteers for the upcoming tax season. We have sites in Camp Verde, Cottonwood, and Sedona.

We provide free, confidential tax service for seniors and low income families. Experience is not required as training is provided for counselors, client facilitators, and receptionists. This is a wonderful way to give back to your community.

Please call Pat at 928 567-9251 for more information.

Newspaper asks for help updating Thanksgiving Diners Guide

Attention readers of the Camp Verde Bugle and Verde Independent newspapers, please help us update our annual Thanksgiving Diners Guide.

Do you know a place that serves an awesome Thanksgiving dinner that we don’t know about? Do you have fond memories thanks to your experience at one of those places?

Please let us know. We would like to do an even better Thanksgiving Diners Guide for 2017. But we need your help.

Please email bhelm@verdenews.com with your story, your photos, or just the name of a place that serves Thanksgiving dinner that we didn’t include in last year’s Diners Guide.

Deadline is Friday, Nov. 10. Thank you.

Adopt a Family Thanksgiving

The American Legion Auxiliary will be adopting 20 families. Items needed include cash for turkeys; instant potatoes or 5lb bags; gravy jars and packets; boxed stuffing mix; canned green beans; cream of mushroom soup; French fried onions; canned yams and sweet potatoes; marshmallows; canned cranberry sauce; frozen pumpkin pie; and cash.

We will be delivering the boxes to the families on Saturday, Nov. 18. Donation box will be located in the Social Quarters.

480 S. Calvary Way, in Cottonwood.

Sound Sleep using Aromatherapy and Essential Oils Nov. 2

Enhance good sleep habits and correct poor ones using aromatherapy and essential oils. Learn how to promote a restorative and natural sleep cycle. All aspects of health and well-being are supported by the quality of your sleep.

Classes are Thursday, Nov. 2, 2-4 p.m. at the Verde Valley Yavapai College Campus in Clarkdale (OLLI workshop V-689-17).

To register, contact Olli at 649-4275, 649-5500 or online at www.yc.edu/ollisv. For more information, contact Honey Judith Rubin at 404-626-5535 or Sarah Jensen at 928-451-4847.

Northern Arizona Watercolor Society’s Experimental Show opens Nov. 3

The Northern Arizona Watercolor Society’s Experimental Show opens November 3 in the Special Exhibits Gallery at Sedona Art Center and runs through Nov. 12. Using water medium and a variety of techniques, the NAWS artists used experimental ideas and methods to produce unique art innovative in concept and approach. The term “Experimental” refers to the artist using the freedom to explore with water media, perhaps with unfamiliar, unconventional, or nontraditional methods. Use of a variety of materials, techniques, or unusual subject matter is accompanied by a brief description of the experimental artist’s process or the process experimental

There will be a reception on “First Friday”, November 3, and the awards reception for all artists and guests on November 10, 5-7pm. The submitted paintings were juried by Debra Edgerton. Twenty-six artists are represented with forty-four paintings. The gallery will be open between 10 am and 5 pm each day.

Drawing with Patterns Workshop Nov. 4

Look around and you’ll see interesting patterns everywhere. On Saturday, November 4th join Patricia Toth in Cottonwood Public Library’s Meeting Room B for a free hands-on class that will introduce you to an easy and relaxing way of drawing. The workshop runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Discover an easy-to-learn, relaxing, and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. Almost anyone can use this method to create beautiful images. It increases focus and creativity and provides artistic satisfaction along with an increased sense of personal well-being. Be sure to bring a pencil and pen with black ink to this free drawing class for adults and you will discover how to create your own beautiful artwork. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Before moving to Arizona, Patricia Toth was active in her local art league where she attended many seminars and workshops. One workshop led her to discovering the fun of drawing patterns within, around, and through other patterns. Her art has been exhibited in numerous venues including juried shows. Originally from Northeast Ohio, Pat retired to Cottonwood in 2014. She enjoys the great weather, exhilarating creative atmosphere, and exploring the beautiful Verde Valley. Toth is also a published author of multiple books, her latest being Writing Your Life Story: It’s All About You. She will be participating in the 2017 Cottonwood Book Fair on Saturday, October 28th at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds which will bring together over thirty local authors selling and signing their books. The Book Fair starts at 9 a.m.

Big Band Dances Return to Clark Memorial Clubhouse Nov. 4

Bring your favorite partner November 4 to dance the night away at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse! Enjoy the sights and sounds of the 1940’s and 1950’s Big Band Era performed by popular Sentimental Journey. Doors open at 6:30 on November 4. Sorry, no dance lessons that night. However, on Feb. 10, Dana DeLuz will be back teaching basic steps at 6:00. Bring your favorite Valentine that night. Admission is $10...with dance lessons $12.

Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum has sponsored these dances each year as a fundraiser for 20 years and the proceeds go to the museum located at 900 First North in Clarkdale. Due to low attendance last year, the number of dances has been reduced. If you want to see these dances continue, we need you to support them. We don’t want this historic tradition to fade away into the past.

This is a non-alcohol event. Coffee, water and soda are available for purchase. The newly remodeled entrance to the auditorium is handicapped accessible.

Death Café offers discussion, humor, and cake Nov. 4

At a Death Café, people–often strangers–gather to eat cake, drink coffee or tea, and talk about death. Many people have thoughts and questions about death they would like to explore with others, but it’s usually considered bad form to bring up the subject. Not at a Death Café. Usually there is some humor alongside serious discussion, but always there is cake!

Saturday, November 4th 3:30-5:30 p.m. At Epiphany, 102 E. Pima Street (Just off Main Street in Old Town Cottonwood)

Our Shepherd church’s first pig roast Nov. 5

Our Shepherd Lutheran Church is inviting the public – all of the public – out to its inaugural pig roast, Sunday Nov. 5.

Church service starts at 9 a.m., following the service at 10 a.m. watch as the pig is uncovered, then served at 11 a.m. with beans, cole slaw, lots of breads, and a slew of desserts.

Come for the service, stay for the fellowship – and the pig! Everything is free!

Our Shepherd Lutheran Church is located at 1090 S. Page Springs Road in Cornville, next to the Page Springs Fire Station.

Visit ourshepherdlutheranchurch.org or https://www.facebook.com/ourshepherdcornville for more information.

Coffee and conversation at 3 Kings Kasbar Nov. 5, 12

For centuries in Continental Europe people have gathered at a café to share thoughts and ideas with friends and strangers. Join us on Sunday afternoons for coffee and conversation on a wide range of topics including cool science stuff, film, philosophy, or odd things in life we sometimes take for granted. 3-5:00 p.m. November 5th & 12th, December 3rd & 10th. 3 Kings Kasbar, 102 E. Pima Street, just off Main Street in Old Town Cottonwood

Learn to help older adults in your community Nov. 6

Make yourself happy and others too by becoming a volunteer with Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition. We invite you to attend the following information session to learn how you can make a difference in the lives of older adults in need.

Please stop by VVCC’s information table 9 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 6 at the Cottonwood Recreation Center, 150 S. 6th St. Volunteers are especially needed to drive older adults to medical appointments and grocery shopping, install Guardian Angel medical alert units, make friendly visits, provide respite assistance, handy person help, and more.



VVCC is in its 25th year of service to 2,200 older adults throughout the Verde Valley. Volunteers also provide home safety checks, shop for neighbors, provide business help, patient scribe, and pet assistance. Volunteers are also needed for VVCC’s Silver Linings Thrift Shop in Uptown Sedona. Provide customer service to locals and visitors in a fun, friendly environment.

For more information contact Operations & Mobility Manager Kim Meller at (928) 204-1238 or email: kimmeller@vvcaregivers.org. You may also visit our website at: www.vvcaregivers.org for a full list of volunteer opportunities. You decide when and how often you can volunteer.

American Legion hosts Early Bird Dinner Nov. 8

For American Legion members: An Early Bird Dinner Nov. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. Enjoy Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, choice of sweet corn or peas, salad and dessert. Early Bird Members eat free. Guest $8 donation. Please RSVP at the bar or call 928-634-3004. 480 S. Calvary Way, in Cottonwood.

Mary Terese holds class based on book Nov. 9

Mary Terese is holding a class based on her book, “The Powers of the Right Brain” at Yavapai College, Clarkdale through OLLI. The class ‘Paint Like Monet’ has 3 open seats. It is held on Thursday November 9 from 1p-4p. Contact Ginger at 928-649-5550 to register.

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) Nov. 9

OLLI is expanding in Camp Verde. OLLI provides learning and teaching opportunities for intellectually active adults with curious minds and hearts. No educational requirements, no homework or grades— just a love of learning! To register, call Olli at 649.4275, 649.5500 or at www.yc.edu/ollisv

Except as noted, all Workshops and Learning Groups will be held at the Camp Verde Community Library.

November 9, 1 to 4 PM - Paint Like Monet with Mary Krigbaum in the Terracotta

room.

November 14, 9 AM to Noon - Introduction to Pickleball with John Parsons at the Camp Verde Community Center Gym.

To register, call Olli at 649.4275, 649.5500 or at www.yc.edu/ollisv

Great Conversations at the Library Nov. 9, Dec. 14

Great Conversations is a PBS television series that showcases a diverse and fascinating array of authors and interviewers from a wide range of fields including politics, science, education, public journalism, and the arts.

On Thursday, November 9 the program will feature political columnist Joe Klein interviewing author Sebastian Junger on his newest book Tribe.

On Thursday, December 14 the program will feature NPR’s Robert Seigal interviewing author Erik Larson on his book In the Garden of Beasts.

Everyone is welcome to join the discussion on some fascinating books. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Who: Joe Wise

What: Reading and book signing.

When: Friday, Oct. 13th

Where: Old Town Center for the Arts, Studio B, Cottonwood, 5th and Main

How much: $5.00 at the door.

Wisdom of the Wolf by Navajo Storyteller Sunny Dooley Nov. 10

EVENT DETAILS: Two showings are available for this very exciting event:

November 9th, 2017 in Sedona

Vista Hall at The Collective, 7000 AZ-179, Sedona, AZ 86351 Doors open: 5:30pm. Storytelling begins: 6:00pm

Light refreshments served.

The Plan B Ambassador Pack will be on site.

November 10th, 2017 in Flagstaff

Museum of Northern Arizona, Branigar Hall, 3101 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Doors open: 6:30pm. Storytelling begins: 7:00pm

Ticket Price: $10.00 minimum donation Tickets are available online at https://www.planb.foundation/ or at the door on night of each event.

Healing, restoration event at Venue Christ Center Church Nov. 10-11

Tabernacle of Praise and Worship International invites you to come and experience the healing and restoration ‘Manifest Presence of God’ event.

The event is Nov. 10 at 6 p.m., and Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. Hosting is Pastor Conga G. and Pastor Steve Soje (special guest). The event takes place at Venue Christ Center Church located 580 Brewer Rd., Sedona.

Renee Johanna hosts book signing, launch party Nov. 11

Renee Johanna, Intuitive Consultant, Inspirational Speaker and now Author, is hosting a book signing and launch party in Jerome, AZ on Saturday, November 11 at 6pm. This will be the first of many engagements as Renee prepares for a cross country publicity tour in 2018.



Originally from Iowa, Renee found her calling in Jerome when she started writing about her experiences and insights after opening up to the public in 2014 to do psychic readings for tourists and the local community. Now, after 3 years, Renee has transformed her own life from the inside out and is sharing this “how to” information through her book, Welcome to Awakening.

Available now in Jerome and online through Amazon or www.reneejohanna.com

Classic Cars to line Old Town Cottonwood’s Main Street Nov. 11

The City of Cottonwood is celebrating Historic 89A and the Verde Valley with Walkin’ on Main, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vintage and classic cars will line the street through Historic Old Town Cottonwood, making a perfect backdrop for an iconic photo.

The Mingus Union High School Hot Rod club will facilitate the show and all proceeds go to improve the program for area youth

The event is presented by your local Edward Jones offices. The cost to enter a car is $5.

Walkin’ on Main Nov.11

On Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., the Verde Valley is celebrating Historic 89A and the area’s unique history with Walkin’ on Main.

Besides Old Town Cottonwood’s charming galleries, shops and restaurants, there will be an outdoor wine tasting hosted by the Verde Valley Wine Consortium, an antique and classic car show organized the Mingus Union Hot Rod Club, and live music.

Mingus Union Art Club will create live art on the street sidewalks and you can also take a self-guided historic tour of Old Town Cottonwood provided by the Cottonwood Hotel.

For more information, please see the Leisure Times, Parks & Recreation Dept., at cottonwoodaz.gov or contact Cottonwood Recreation Center at 928-639-3200.

Art Show & Sale and Open House at Sedona Mago Retreat Nov. 12

On Sunday, Nov 12, from 10 am – 4 pm, attend the Art of Mago art show and sale and Open House. The work of Arizona artists who are deeply connected to Mother Earth and Earth friendly products and crafts will be featured. This event is free and a shuttle is provided from the Information House at 89A & Bill Gray RD. For more information and to reserve your shuttle, call the retreat’s Welcome Center at 928-204-3391. http://www.sedonamagoretreat.org

Four time-tested tools to increase your success Nov. 14

Add the tool of aromatherapy using carefully chosen essential oils to your work with visualizations, affirmations, and positive self-talk and increase your success! Smooth the way to the beautiful life you desire—and deserve.

Through Nov. 14, from 2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Camp Verde Community Library’s Copper Room.

For information, call Honey Judith Rubin at 404-626-5535 or Sarah Jensen at 928-451-4847.

To register, contact Olli at 649-4275, 649-5500 or www.yc.edu/ollisv. This is learning group OLLI CV-615-17.

Verde Valley Caregiver Symposium set for Nov. 30

November is National Family Caregiver Month and Area Agency on Aging NACOG is teaming up with community partners to provide the Verde Valley Caregiver Symposium. Join us on November 30, 2017 at A Caring Place Adult Day Center located at 203 S. Candy Lane, Ste. 12A & 12B, Cottonwood, AZ 86326. The Symposium will be held from 10am - 2pm! Lunch is provided! Please register by calling Toll-Free 1-877-521-3500.



Griefshare Support Group

Struggling with grief? GriefShare support groups are led by caring people who have experienced grief and successfully rebuilt their lives.

GriefShare seminars feature nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics, such as “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?”, “Guilt” and Anger.”

These session are open to both those who have had a recent loss of a loved one or an earlier loss.

We will also have a special “Surviving The Holidays” Session on Tuesday, Nov. 14. This GriefShare support group will meet at Calvary Chapel Camp Verde, Tuesdays through Jan. 25, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Calvary Chapel Camp Verde is located at 514 S. Main St.

For more information contact Julie Scott at 928-963-1085.

Christmas Craft Bazaar Vendor call

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is accepting crafter registrations for our annual Christmas Craft Bazaar. This year’s bazaar will be held on Saturday Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Community Center Gym on Hollamon Street. We are looking to showcase locally and regionally made quality products for this show. If you are a crafter of gifts or Christmas decorations don’t miss this opportunity to show off your talents.

This is a chance for local residents and visitors alike to browse a selection of unique gift and decorating ideas.

The Town’s annual Parade of Lights will also be held that evening at 6 pm just outside the Gym. After the parade Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the Gym to meet children and hear their Christmas wishes. Crafters will not be required to provide individual liability insurance.

Booth space is $25 per vendor with limited electric availability and includes two 8 foot tables in an L shape. Vendors can contact Camp Verde Parks & Recreation to apply or with questions at 395 S. Main St. or (928)554-0829 or Shawna.figy@campverde.az.gov.

Celebration of Christmas 2017

Remember when Christmas was a season of pure enchantment, toy land fantasies and winter wonderlands?

The tradition continues as EF Productions presents the 23rd annual Celebration of Christmas.

This spectacular theatrical Broadway style Christmas production is a heartwarming story where a little angel named Lucy/Lucas is sent to earth to help show Eliza, a lonely and hopeless street lady, along with her friends, the true meaning of Christmas. Set in old England, it is a cross between Dickens’s A Christmas Carol and It’s A Wonderful Life.

Celebration of Christmas runs Friday, December 1 through Monday, December 4 at 7pm nightly; with an additional matinee performance on Saturday, December 2 at 1pm.

There are multiple levels of seating making the show affordable for anyone. Ticket prices, for ages 4 and older, range from $6-$23 for General Admission style seating and Reserved Seating. Children 3 and under are free when they sit on a lap of a paying adult.

Tickets are now on sale for Gold Circle, Silver Circle, Bronze Circle, & Copper Circle levels and can be purchased through the box office, over the phone (888)-71-TICKETS, or on the web at www.efproductions.org. Cash, check, and major credit cards are accepted. Get your tickets now at these special “early show” discount prices as ticket prices will increase $2 per ticket at the door on the day of the show. The doors will open 1 hour before each performance. Everyone is asked to bring a new toy gift donation to give at the door to benefit local foster children for Christmas.

For more information please call the box office at EF Productions at (928)-634-3034 Ext 102 Monday through Thursday 9am to 3pm. EF Productions is located at 1580 East Fir Street in Cottonwood (1block west of Mingus Union High School).