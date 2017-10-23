Celebrate Halloween at Batrina’s Ghosts & Beggars Ball Murder Mystery

Sunday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 9 p.m., Sound Bites Grill is offering a very special and unforgettable Halloween murder mystery dinner called Batrina’s Ghosts & Beggars Ball. This very special treat on Halloween Eve will be sure to trick guests in this who dun it mystery theatre and get their Halloween festivities underway for the weekend.

Cast members list as a Who’s who of Sedona and the Verde Valley with Emmy Award winning writer, actress Dev Ross as Detective Dandy Dick, popular Sedona Singer Actor Entertainer Tom Jepperson as the crazy mad scientist Dr. Frankenfarter, Yavapai Broadcast Dj, actor, singer Brad Roberts as sleazy TV producer Hector and well known singer actor entertainer Shondra Jepperson as Batrina the Hostess with the Mostess.

Dev Ross, Brad Roberts and Tom & Shondra have extensive backgrounds in theatre, TV, film and production. Dev Ross is a former writer for Disney who has currently been writing morning shows for Mattel, working on scripts for Fox Searchlight and a subsidiary of Lionsgate. Besides being heard on the air at Yavapai Broadcasting, Brad Roberts is audiences have enjoyed Brad Robert’s performances in acting and singing roles in venues around the Verde Valley. Tom and Shondra have entertained audiences with their own shows across the U.S. and continue to be local favorites performing in a variety of venues.

While guests fit together clues during the evening’s breakout scenes of scary hilarity, they will also enjoy a delicious three course dinner that Sound Bites has designed especially for this very special evening. A prize will be presented to the winner who votes correctly on who did the dirty deed and there will be prizes awarded for the Scariest and Funniest Costume. Topping off the evening will be a LIVE performance by the Sedona Thriller Dancers.

Batrina’s Ghosts & Beggars Ball Murder Mystery including the three course dinner and Thriller Dance performance is $75 per person. Reservations can be made by calling Sound Bites Grill at (928) 282-2713.