Chamber Music Sedona will begin its 2017-2018 Season Sunday, October 29th when the Orion String Quartet, joined by flutist Tara O’Connor, returns to Sedona after a nine year hiatus.



“Were pleased to bring to Sedona for our citizens and visitors truly world-class and internationally acclaimed artists and ensembles, and during our Winter and Spring Music Festivals for Sedona youth and the broader community,” said Artistic Director Bert Harclerode. All concerts take place 2:30pm unless noted at the Sedona Performing Arts Center (SPAC), 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road. “Our 35th anniversary season celebrates our community presence, commitment and gratitude to those that support us,” said Harclerode.

The Orion String Quartet celebrates its 30th anniversary this season and is consistently praised for the extraordinary musical integrity it brings to performances, offering diverse programs that juxtapose classic works of the standard quartet literature with masterworks by twentieth and twenty-first century composers.

The Quartet, comprised of violinist and brothers Daniel and Todd Phillips, violist Steven Tannenbom and cellist Timothy Eddy remains on the cutting edge of programming with wide-ranging commissions from composers Chick Corea, John Harbison, Leon Kirchner, Marc Neikrug, Lowell Liebermann, Peter Lieberson and Wynton Marsalis, and enjoys a creative partnership with the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company. The members of the Orion String Quartet—violinists Daniel Phillips and Todd Phillips (brothers who share the first violin chair equally), violist Steven Tenenbom and cellist Timothy Eddy have worked closely with Pablo Casals, Sir András Schiff, Rudolf Serkin, Isaac Stern, Pinchas Zukerman, Peter Serkin, members of TASHI and the Beaux Arts Trio, and the Budapest, Végh, Galimir and Guarneri String Quartets. The Orion serves as Artist Members of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and Quartet-in-Residence at New York’s Mannes School of Music. An introductory Orion YouTube video can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhZvY0Koyiw

The concert program includes Franz Josef Haydn’s String Quartet in F Major, Op. 77, No. 2. In the 1800’s version of YELP, The Historic Pocketbook with Special Regard to Austria (1802), advertised the jewels of Vienna’s musical life where Haydn’s Opus 77 received first place mention given to the most recent string quartets by Haydn: “Father Haydn gave us as his 77th work three [two] new Quartets. They are of a simple, unforced greatness, as good as his Creation or the heavenly Seven Last Words.” Unaffected in their expression, yet masterful of form, the Op. 77 quartets demonstrated an undimmed freshness even after forty years at the forefront of the genre.

The first half finishes with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Quartet in C Major No. 2 for strings and flute, k.285b. Scholars long thought that this work belonged to a group of three flute quartets composed for the Dutch flutist Ferdinand Dejean during Mozart’s stay in Mannheim in 1777 and 1778. More recent evidence seems to suggest a somewhat later date of composition. Sketches for this quartet are found side-by-side with preliminary drafts for the Singspiel Die Entführung aus dem Serail, (“The Abduction from the Seraglio”), which Mozart composed in Vienna in 1782. Featured is Tara Helen O’Connor, a charismatic flutist noted for her artistic depth, brilliant technique and colorful tone spanning every musical era.

Recipient of an Avery Fisher Career Grant and a two-time Grammy nominee, she was the first wind player to participate in the CMS Two program and is now a Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Artist Member. “She’s my favorite flutist,” said former CMS artistic advisor Ransom Wilson.

The concert comes to a close with Antonín Leopold Dvořák’s String Quartet No. 14 in A-flat, Opus 105. The Quartet—completed on December 30, 1895—was Dvořák’s last chamber composition. Earlier that month, he had finished the Quartet No. 15 in G Major, Op. 106 (their numbering reflects publication, not compositional, order). Early sketches of the A-flat-major quartet’s first movement were begun in the United States on March 26, 1895, while Dvořák served his last six months as Director of the National Conservatory in New York. However, the score was not finished until after the Czech composer had resumed his teaching responsibilities at the Prague Conservatory. Dvořák often described the work as “the first composition after my second return from America.” Unlike other compositions written during his days in the U.S., this piece was not influenced by Native American musical styles. The Rosé Quartet gave the first performance on November 10, 1896, in Vienna.

Tickets to the concert, reserved – general admission – and student, are available on line at www.ChamberMusicSedona.org, at the door the day of the concert, or by phone.

Chamber Music Sedona is supported by grants from the City of Sedona, The Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona and the Arizona Commission on the Arts.