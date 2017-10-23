EL Valle Artists Association sponsors workshop by artist Claudia Hartley

EL Valle Artists Association will sponsor an acrylic workshop by Artist Claudia Hartley on October 28, 2017, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The workshop will be held at the Pine Shadows Club House, located at 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ.

Claudia Hartley has spent her years as an artist, not only creating for her own pleasure, but reaching out to her community as a teacher, holding workshops, participating in events and galleries, and featured in many publications.

She has much to share and her workshop will bring a delightful new perspective to those looking for more joy in the creation process.

You can learn more about Claudia by visiting her website at www.claudiahartley.com.

For more information on the upcoming workshop (such as cost and materials), please contact Irene Bauman by email at ibgrace6@msn.com.

Also, please visit the EL Valle Artists Association website at elvalleartists.org to learn more about membership, meetings and upcoming events or workshops.

All are welcome!