Renowned photographer opens at Sedona Artist Market

To most of us, auto salvage yards are an eyesore and, unless you’re looking for that hard-to-find, vintage part for your ‘57 Chevy, they are areas to be avoided.

But to photographer Brewster Moseley, vehicle junk yards contain hidden beauty–rusty gems of design waiting for an astute eye and a good camera to see and reveal.

Moseley’s vintage vehicle photographs have been published in magazines in several foreign countries and in dozens of regional and national publications.

His work has also been featured in shows in California, Michigan and Florida.

Before moving to Sedona, Moseley was a writer/photographer for newspapers, magazines and television. His stories and photographs appeared in the Chicago Tribune and on numerous television news programs, including national PBS.

Photographs from Moseley’s “Retired Auto Series” are now on display at the Sedona Artist Market, next to Harkins Theatre at 2081 N. State Route 89A. More can be viewed on his website: www.classiccardesign.com.