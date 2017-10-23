Rick Cyge concert performance with Tim Doyle featured in new music series at Greg Lawson Gallereum

West Sedona’s newest music concert series continues the fall season with a performance by singer/guitarist Rick Cyge and Special Guest, Tim Doyle Jr. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Cyge, a veteran of the Boston folk and acoustic music scene of the 1980’s will take you back to that magical time with an evening of poignant and nostalgic songs! Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Greg Lawson Gallereum in West Sedona.

Cyge has established himself in Sedona and northern Arizona as a popular and respected instrumental fingerstyle guitarist with a large variety of Baby Boomer classic songs uniquely arranged for solo guitar.

Although his focus over the past twenty-five years has been instrumental music, both as a soloist and in his guitar/flute duo with his wife, Lynn Trombetta as Meadowlark, his roots run deep in folk and acoustic music.

During his years in Boston and New England from 1969-1988, Cyge spent much of his music career as a singer/guitarist, performing his unique arrangements of classic and contemporary folk and singer/songwriter songs as well as his own compositions in folk clubs, coffeehouses and concerts.

His business venture, Wood & Strings Music Center, a folk music school, retail guitar and music store and concert venue quickly became one of the hubs for the vibrant folk and acoustic music scene.

Cyge came to know many of the upcoming singer/songwriters and singer/guitarists who later became well-established national artists.

Artists like Chris Smither, Patty Larkin, Nancy Griffith, John Gorka, and David Wilcox shaped Cyge’s own style and tastes in regards to repertoire and stage presence as he incorporated their songs into his sets.

In concerts today, Cyge’s keen ear for exceptional songs with well-crafted guitar accompaniment creates a memorable listening experience for his audiences.

Special guest, Tim Doyle Jr. from Scottsdale, Arizona will perform the opening set. Inspired by artists, bluesmen and journeyman-troubadours alike, Doyle continues to pick, sing and craft his way to a voice of his own, taking cues from several generations of blues, folk and singer-songwriters along the way.

The Gallereum in West Sedona is a Greg Lawson global image gallery and museum featuring old school photographic equipment and publishing artifacts dating from the mid-century. Join Rick Cyge and Tim Doyle, Jr.in the inspiring setting.

Cyge’s solo fingerstyle guitar CDs will be available at the event. GUITARtistry 2, Cyge’s latest, is a follow up to his debut CD as a solo guitarist, GUITARtistry.

It features a sampling of Cyge’s favorite songs and melodies from the Baby Boomer era (1950’s-80’s) as Cyge performs his unique fingerstyle “Guitar Artistry” with intricate arrangements of music from Paul Simon, Elvis, The Eagles, Steely Dan, and more! See the track list and listen to samples at www.RickCyge.com.

Dinner reservations strongly suggested allowing time for both dining and the concert during the evening. Discount dinner coupons emailed with advance online ticket purchase.

The Golden Goose American Grill is located in west Sedona at 2545 W. Hwy 89A.

For dinner reservations please call, (928) 282-1447. Gerardo’s Italian Kitchen is nearby at 2675 W. State Route 89A, (928) 862-4009.

Ticket price is $15. Each or two for $25, available online at www.RickCyge .com, (480) 481-9647 and during business hours at Greg Lawson Galleries, 2679 AZ-89A, Sedona, (928) 202-0340.