Where’s that spooky laughter coming from?

Look no further than Zenprov Comedy’s special, completely improvised Halloween show called “Welcome To The Funhouse” on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 pm at The Mary Fisher Theater in Sedona.

“Zenprov is the best comedy troupe in Arizona,” said Mr. Patrick Schweiss, Executive Director of the Sedona International Film Festival. “People were laughing so hard their cheeks were hurting.”

“Halloween is our favorite time to perform because there is so much material to work from. Getting up in front of an audience with nothing prepared is scary enough.

Adding a few monsters, creepy situations, and corn-syrup filled candies with razor blades, and it gets very frightening, very funny, very fast” said Derek Dujardin, the troupe’s director.

Zenprov Comedy has been compared to the Drew Carey TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” where experienced improvisers perform fast-paced comedic scenes created in the moment based on audience suggestions.

Unlike sketch or standup comedy, nothing is scripted or rehearsed beforehand.

Dujardin also said they’ll perform an old audience favorite “Sound Effects” where audience members will create the sounds for a haunted house and the actors will have to react to those sounds (good or bad) into an established scene.

Also, the troupe will perform a guessing game called “Sedona House Clearing”, where troupe members will have to ascertain the nature of the poltergeist haunting their home and how to get rid of it.

The troupe will also be doing 25-minute long-form “Harold” based on the something the audience is afraid of. The group will take that suggestion into many different directions, scenes and characters.

Zenprov Comedy embraces the Del Close method of improv acting, which emphasizes the “group mind” that mysteriously develops during a performance. Miraculously, the player’s minds fuse together to create a “super mind” where they practically finish each other’s sentences—and often do. Laughter ensues.

The super minds of Zenprov are Derek Dujardin, Shaeri Richards, Chris Redish, Shaunn Cochran, Betty Testa, Tom Shoemaker, Linda Roemer and Mary Carder.

This one-night-only performance is expected to sell out so please purchase tickets early.

“Improv is a unique theatrical experience where audience and actors come together to create something magical and extremely alive right there in the moment,” said Shaeri Richards, troupe member. “And it’s funny, too.”

Order tickets online at ZenprovComedy.com or purchases them in person at the Mary Fisher Theater in Sedona box office in person.

Shows are PG-13 and run approximately 90 minutes. Visit www.ZenprovComedy.com to learn more.