Archaeological Society Oct. 26 presentation examines ‘The Search for Water on Mars’

The next monthly meeting of the Verde Valley Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society, will be held on Thursday, October 26, in the Community Room at the Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road, Sedona, at 7 p.m.

The Society will feature a presentation by Dr. Nadine G. Barlow, Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Northern Arizona University, as the monthly speaker who will present: The Search for Water on Mars.

Liquid water cannot currently exist on the Martian surface because of the low atmospheric pressure and low temperatures. However, geologic, atmospheric, and mineralogical information suggests that water has flowed across the planet’s surface in the past.



Understanding when this water was present, how extensive it was, and what has happened to it is the focus of NASA’s Mars Exploration Program.



Identifying the current distribution of water reservoirs is of importance to understanding whether Martian life could ever have arisen and whether Martian life forms exist at the present time.



These reservoirs also will serve as necessary resources to future human exploration of the planet.



This presentation will discuss our current understanding of the distribution of water on Mars, both in time and location, as revealed by recent spacecraft and rover investigations.

Nadine Barlow became interested in astronomy during a 5th grade field trip to a local planetarium. She began her career in astronomy at Palomar Community College in San Marcos, CA, and received both her Bachelor of Science degree (Astronomy with a joint minor in Geology and Chemistry) and her PhD (Planetary Sciences with a minor in Geophysics) from the University of Arizona.

She was a post-doctoral fellow at the Lunar and Planetary Institute in Houston, TX, a National Research Council Fellow at NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, and an assistant professor of astronomy at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, where she also served as the first Director of the UCF Robinson Observatory.

She joined the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Northern Arizona University (NAU) in August, 2002, and is now a Professor in the department.

She is Director of the NAU/NASA Space Grant Program and an Associate Director of the Arizona Space Grant Consortium. She also serves as Associate Chair for the NAU Department of Physics and Astronomy.

Dr. Barlow’s contributions have been recognized in Who’s Who in Science and Engineering, Who’s Who of American Women, and Who’s Who in the World.

She was named the American Association of University Women Texas Woman of the Year in 1992, received the University Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching Award from the University of Central Florida in 2002, was named Palomar College Alumna of the Year in 2003, and received the NAU Research and Creative Activity Award for Most Effective Research Mentor in 2011.

Asteroid 15466 Barlow is named in honor of her contributions to the field of planetary science.

For over 40 years, since 1973, The Verde Valley Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society (VVCAAS) has been actively involved in the archaeology of the Verde Valley and the greater Southwest.

The local chapter is a volunteer organization with a long history of supporting professional archaeology. We work hand-in-hand with the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, Museum of Northern Arizona Research Center, and Northern Arizona University. Whether you are a novice or professional, the Verde Valley Chapter welcomes everyone with an interest in archaeology and anthropology.

Please join us this month for this fascinating program. Admission is free.

For additional information or questions, contact: Nancy Bihler 928-203-5822.