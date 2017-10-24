Letter: Argument that ‘they’ take our jobs is age-old xenophobia rearing its head

Editor:

So many issues, so little time.

I guess I will start with immigration. If you stop or slow down immigration, population drops. Unless we have population growth, there is little chance of economic growth. The population of the US is growing older. Those of you who are working now are paying social security for those of us who are retired. Yes, that is how it works. The baby boomers are one of the biggest groups in the economy. I ask the question, for those of you working, who will pay your entitlements?

I look at some of the immigrant children and say “you will pay someone’s Social Security”. Deporting 800,000 DAKA’s will leave a huge bite in the economy especially since they are making positive contributions. Not only is being “anti-immigrant” detrimental to the economy, it is against what the US has stood for. Those in Europe don’t understand that we would discriminate against certain groups since we were founded by a mix of ethnic and national groups. We are American......

The argument that “they” take our jobs is an age old xenophobia rearing its head. It is a scapegoat. No one threatened my job. Does anyone threaten yours?

Eugenia Hart

Cornville