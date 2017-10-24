Letter: Biker Dawg’s Motorcycle Run a huge success

Editor:

Modified Motorcycle Association Verde Valley District (MMA VVD) held our 3rd Annual Biker Dawg’s Motorcycle Run Saturday October 7th.

This year we raised $1261 with all proceeds benefiting local animals. This year we presented a check to Mitzie Christian from the Central Arizona Animal Search and Rescue (Camp Verde) and Michelle Lloyd from Verde Valley Humane Society (Cottonwood) each with a check of $630.50. We would like to thank all of our sponsors, businesses and all the wonderful riders who came out to share this day with us and help the animals. We are already planning how to make next year’s run bigger and better.

Deb Althouse

Cottonwood City Council

MMA VVD Secretary