Letter: Excellent analysis by Hunter Bachrach

Thank you for publishing (Sunday, 15 Oct) the letter by Hunter Bachrach, and thanks to Mr. Bachrach for sending his letter to Sen. Flake to this newspaper.
He presented some level-headed, common-sense measures that Sen. Flake and his colleagues could take for sensible, effective firearms legislation.
If more gun owners who agree with these measures or have other sensible ideas spoke out and pressured their representatives, maybe Congress would take action to pass legislation that would, as Mr. Bachrach wrote, “over time it will certainly reduce the problem.”
Joseph Stack
Cottonwood
