Letter‘The Mousetrap’ offers best entertainment value in Verde Valley

Editor:

They’ve done it again! Mingus Union High School thespians, Director James Ball, sets director Jeff Neugebauer, and many helpers have produced a stunning who-done-it, “The Mousetrap.”

What a treasure to have within our midst. The way the actors and actresses inhabit their roles is extraordinary, the set was detailed and believable, and the story quite entertaining.

For a real treat, catch them next weekend--it’s the best entertainment value in the Verde Valley!

Sandy Boothe

Clarkdale