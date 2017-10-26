Verde Valley teams shine in High Desert Youth Football playoffs

Four Verde Valley teams are in the High Desert Youth Football semifinals this weekend.
In Mighty Mites, the top seeded Cottonwood Lobos host the PV Hitmen after having a bye in the first round. They play at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Cottonwood Middle School.
The No. 3 seed Cottonwood Marauders travel to Bagdad. Last week they beat Wickenburg 40-12.
After they defeated the Chino Cougars last week, the Cottonwood Lions host the Wickenburg Wranglers at noon.
In the Minors tournament, the second seeded Camp Verde Coyotes host No. 3 Bagdad. Last week the Coyotes beat Cottonwood Bears 39-6.
Next week Mingus Union High School will host the championship games.
