2 transported after motorcycle accident

COTTONWOOD –One male and one female were transported after a single-vehicle motorcycle accident on Mingus Avenue near 12th Street in Cottonwood around 1:20 p.m. Friday.

Cottonwood Fire Chief Mike Kuykendall said the patients suffered traumatic injury after the motorcycle went down.

He said he couldn’t comment when asked if the construction on Mingus Avenue was a factor.

Cottonwood Police Department has not yet provided information about the accident.