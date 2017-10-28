Obituary: Avaline Dolores Parson Weir 1962-2017

Avaline Dolores Parson Weir, born June 4, 1962 in CA, died October 18, 2017 in Anderson, SC.
She is survived by her parents Jack L and Vera L Johnson Parson, her husband Carl Weir, children: Debra Harroun, Jack Williams, Carl Weir Jr., William Weir, and grandchildren Sage Kanady Napolean, Riley Williams, Panda Williams, Lillian Williams & Liam Harroun.
“TO THOSE I LOVE”
When I am gone, just release me. Let me go, so I can move into my afterglow. You mustn’t tie me down with your tears. Let’s be happy that we had so many years. I gave you my love. You can only guess how much you gave me in happiness. I thank you for the love you each have shown, but now it’s time I traveled on alone. So grieve for me awhile, if grieve you must. Then let your grief be comforted with trust. It’s only for a while that we must part. So bless the memories within your heart. And then, when you must come this way alone, I’ll greet you with a smile and a Welcome Home.
Information provided by survivors.
