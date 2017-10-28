Obituary: James Benjamin Dunlap 1938-2017

James Benjamin Dunlap, 79 of Cornville, passed away on October 22, 2017 at his home. He was born on February 11, 1938 in Pittsburg, PA to James Bertram Dunlap and Mary Frances Dunlap.

Jim attended St. Joseph’s High School in Cleveland, Ohio; graduating in 1956.

He worked in the steel industry for 48 years until retirement as a plant superintendent in Paramount, CA.

His greatest achievement was fulfilling his dream of building a family with Mary Lou, his high school sweetheart. Jim and Mary Lou were married for 59 years until November 11, 2016 when his wife Mary Lou went home to be with the Lord. Jim and Mary Lou had 3 sons Steven V. Dunlap who passed away 5/25/97, Mark A. Dunlap and James M. Dunlap (wife Mariane Dunlap).

Jim was a man of righteousness, integrity and honor in all that he did. He was a great example for his children, teaching them the ethnics and morals of life. He loved his grandchildren deeply.

He especially loved his wife and enjoyed the times they were able to share and spend together. Their love was for a lifetime.

Jim was a great athlete – basketball, baseball, golf and bowling. He also enjoyed traveling with Mary Lou.

Jim was a very compassionate man; he would help all that he could. Jim definitely was an asset to his family, community and his friends and he will be deeply missed. He is my hero. – His son James.

Jim is survived by sons Mark Anthony Dunlap of CA and James Michael Dunlap (Mariane) of Cornville; sisters Janet Malik of Tucson and Rita Dunlap of Cleveland; 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Please call Pastor James Dunlap at Body of Christ at 928-592-3390 for information regarding services. A date has not been set at this time.

Contributions in Jim’s name may be sent to Body of Christ of the Verde Valley, 4140 E. Western Drive Ste. A, B, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

Information provided by survivors.