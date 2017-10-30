Dynamic sounds of Dan Vega at Bella Vita

Featured this week at Bella Vita on Saturday, November 4th is the dynamic Dan Vega. Dan’s show takes listeners on a journey from 50’s crooner classics to contemporary Pop hits. With his sultry voice and smooth blues-tinged guitar work, Dan creates a unique sound all to his own. With the recent release of his first full length studio album, Dan is excited to bring his passion of music to the Verde Valley and Southwest U.S. See Dan Vega on the patio from 6:30-9:30.

On Friday November, 3rd is the oh-so charming crooner Sammy Davis. Sammy’s diverse show features your favorite hits from the 50’s and 60’s, including R&B, Motown, and Rock n Roll classics. Sammy’s illustrious career spans decades with performances alongside famous acts as The Emotions, Fats Domino, The Temptations, Paul Revere and the Raiders, Mary Wilson and The Supremes, Chubby Checker, The Coasters, and The drifters. Be swooned by the one and only Sammy Davis outside on the patio from 6:30-9:30.



Then on Sunday, November, 5th is Jon Weekly & Gioia Cohen. The guitar and vocal duo perform classic Boomer-era hits from your favorite artists including The Beatles, James Taylor, John Denver, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Buddy Holly, The Eagles, Cat Stevens, Buffalo Springfield, John Pine, and more. See Jon and Gioia on the patio from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Live music at Bella Vita is offered on their dining patio Friday through Sunday evenings during the warm weather months. Light acoustic guitar is also featured indoors on Fridays and Saturdays by Jon Weekly. Bella Vita will be closed on Sunday, October 29th for a private event.

Bella Vita is located at 6701 W. Hwy 89A at Sedona Pines Resort, two miles West of West Sedona. Please call 928-282-4540 for reservations and information.