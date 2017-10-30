Eventful weekends happening at Majestic Theatre & Speakeasy Supper Club

“Friday Follies” – an exciting, tantalizing, breath-taking, uproariously funny and entertaining show.

Watch top-rated vocalists, silk aerialists, fire artists, and dancers. Enjoy satire, flamenco and bawdy music—all in one great Vegas-styled Variety/Burlesque Show that changes weekly.

Tickets can be purchased online at: www.majestic-speakeasy.com or at The Speakeasy Supper Club

Ticket Price for General Admission ($26) includes: (1) well drink, or (1) house wine, or (1) beer. Appetizers can be pre-ordered online for an additional fee. Ticket Price for Premier Table seating ($66) includes: a pre-fixe dinner selection of beef, or seafood, or chicken, or vegetarian selection

Ticket Price for VIP seating ($99) includes: a pre-fixe dinner selection of beef, or seafood, or chicken, or vegetarian selection plus a glass of French champagne.

WHEN:

“Friday Follies” will be held each Friday at The Majestic Theatre & Speakeasy Supper Club beginning November 3, 2017. Production by Pyrrha Sutra Presents, LLC.

This quarter’s Friday Follies show is called “Lavish”

Early Showtime is from 6 – 7:30 PM

Late Showtime is from 8:30 – 10 PM

WHERE:

The Majestic Theatre & Speakeasy Supper Club is located in the ‘Northwest corner’ of Sedona Vista Village (formerly the outlet mall) at 6657 State Route #179 in the Village of Oak Creek, Sedona, AZ.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Reservations Strongly Recommended: www.majestic-speakeasy.com

Contact: The Speakeasy at (928) 284-6835 for more information or reservations.