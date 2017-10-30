Les Paul Rogue joins Diversity for special performance at Sound Bites

The dynamic duo known as “Diversity” a husband and wife team have put together a new band for a special performance at Sound Bites Grill in Sedona on November 4th from 7-10 p.m.

They are really excited to be performing with Les Paul Rogue a pianist extraordinaire in addition to Troy Perkins from Sedona and Jamal Baker from Phoenix.

Originally from Detroit, Tim and Renee hit the ground running after moving to Northern Arizona 5 years ago with many performances in the local area. They both sing lead and backing vocals so you get a rich sound that enhances their diverse style and song selection.

While the band will be performing the sounds of today you will definitely enjoy the sounds of yesterday, Motown, Oldies, R&B, Pop, Jazz, Blues, Country, and Reggae.

When you look up R&B and Jazz, one name that will always stand out over and over is Les Paul Roque. Born and raised in Ewing Township, New Jersey, Les Paul was flooded with music from the Tri-State Area, the Philly sound, the New York groove, that DC funk as well as the Trenton rhythm. By the age of nine Les Paul knew his calling was the piano and the way he touched those keys were magical.



Grammy nominated Les Paul has traveled the globe playing with such groups as: Sister Sledge, Bonnie Pointer, Luther Ingram, and working as musical director for seven years with the one and only Mr. Billy Paul. He has been known as the man whose fingers have been touched from above.

Les Paul also penned many songs on Kool and the Gang’s Ladies Night album as well as performed on the “Ladies Night” recording. Along with his mentor, Skip Scarborough, they co-wrote songs for Anita Baker and Edwin Hawkins

Diversity who has the ability to connect with their audience, involving all ages, loves what Les Paul adds to their performance and as Les puts it “I am an energetic player and I produce and perform expressive music with a positive message. In my music you will hear some gospel, jazz, and funk”.

This will be a night to remember, with a very diverse repertoire the duo can perform most any style of music with authenticity.. There high-energy show combined with soulful, and soothing ballads will have you smiling, humming and tapping your toes.

The addition of Les Paul on Piano, Troy Perkins on bass and Jamal Baker on percussion will make this a night to remember for Diversity Fans. The band will be performing from 7-10 pm in the Sound Bites Grill’s Show Lounge. There is a $10 cover to sit in there. Dinner reservations are recommended to secure a table. Be ready to dance.

Sound Bites Grill is open 7 days a week with live music every night at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in uptown Sedona. For more information call 928-282-2713 or visit www.soundbitesgrill.com

If You Go ...

What: The Band Diversity with Les Paul Roge

When: Saturday 11/4/17 at 7pm

How Much: $10 Cover

Where: Sound Bites Grill