Bob Dylan – Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series Vol. 13/1979-1981

Sony Legacy Records

The next installment in the award-winning Bootleg Series, ‘Trouble No More - The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981’, focuses on the albums ‘Slow Train Coming’ (1979), ‘Saved’ (1980) and ‘Shot of Love’ (1981) and the legendary live shows from that period.

The 2-disc standard version includes 30 live highlights from the legendary 1979, 1980 and 1981 tours.

Tracks include: Slow Train (Live Nov. 16, 1979), Gotta Serve Somebody (Live Nov. 15, 1979), I Believe In You (Live May 16, 1980), When You Gonna Wake Up? (Live July 9, 1981), When He Returns (Live Dec. 5, 1979), Man Gave Names to All the Animals (Live Jan. 16, 1980), Precious Angel (Live Nov. 16, 1979), Covenant Woman (Live Nov. 20, 1979), Gonna Change My Way of Thinking (Live Jan. 31, 1980), Do Right to Me Baby (Do Unto Others) (Live Jan. 28, 1980), Saved (Live Jan. 12, 1980).

Bibio – Phantom Brickworks

Warp Records

Phantom Brickworks is a project that Bibio has been working on for a while, inspired by places with an industrial history - the title referring to the ghosts of this activity living on in the landscape today.

This completely instrumental output presents itself with the weight of a cinematic score, the ambient and drone arrangements looping to draw listeners into this emotionally affecting world of sound.

Deviating from the more pop-eschewing songwriting of his recent releases, this album showcases Bibios immense talents as a musician.

Appealing to diehard Bibio fans eager to see him stretch his artistic muscles, as well as fans of artists like Grouper, Olafur Arnalds, Basinski, Nils Frahm, Max Richter, and Johann Johannsson.

Tracks include: 1899-12-30, Phantom Brickworks, Pantglas, Phantom Brickworks II, Capel Celyn, Phantom Brickworks III.

Blake Shelton – Texoma Shore

Warner Music Nashville

Country superstar Blake Shelton remains firmly rooted as a proud Oklahoman with his forthcoming album, Texoma Shore.

Texoma Shore follows in the footsteps of Shelton’s last album, If I’m Honest, which was the best-selling country album released in 2016. That album earned Shelton a number of awards, including Top Country Artist at the Billboard Music Awards in May. So what can fans expect to hear on Texoma Shore?

According to Shelton: “When you listen to the record it will go from something traditional to something that will make your head spin back to something even more traditional. That’s just what you can expect from one of my albums. “At this point in my career it’s always good for me to try something different, with different sounds, and I think you’ll hear hints of that on this record.”

Tracks include: I’ll Name the Dogs, At the House, Beside You Babe, Why Me, Money, Turnin’ Me On, The Wave, Got the T-Shirt, Hangover Due, When the Wine Wears Off, I Lived It.

Converge – The Dusk In Us

Epitaph Records

The Dusk in Us is the upcoming ninth studio album by American metalcore band Converge.

It is set to be released via Epitaph and Deathwish, and is the band’s first studio album since 2012’s All We Love We Leave Behind. The album is produced by the band’s guitarist Kurt Ballou. On May 27, DigBoston published an interview with the band’s vocalist Jacob Bannon, he revealed that the band have 18 songs already written and he stated the album is “very powerful” and will be a “progression of something [they] did previously.”

On July 25, the single “I Can Tell You About Pain” was released.

On Aug. 15, the band announced the album’s title and release date with the announcement came the release of a second single “Under Duress.”

Tracks include: A Single Tear, Eye of the Quarrel, Under Duress, Arkhipov Calm, I Can Tell You About Pain, The Dusk in Us, Wildlife, Murk & Marrow, Trigger, Broken by Light, Cannibals.