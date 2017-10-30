Patty Mikles presents watercolor retrospective

Patricia McMullen-Mikles spent a lifetime in the arts. She was a fixture in the Verde Valley artistic community until her passing in 2015. She left a legacy of through her 20 years of teaching art at Yavapai College, and also a body of accomplished work of her own art.



Patty worked in a variety of artistic media, but is best known for her vibrant watercolors. She was a juried member of the Northern Arizona Watercolor Society, and enjoyed painting the majestic beauty of the Arizona desert.

ALT Gallery will host a major retrospective of Patty Mikles original paintings, featuring works from her personal collection and estate. The show includes large format cactus and floral watercolors, as well as desert landscapes and abstracts. The watercolors have a timeless quality and a bright and vivid color palette of purples, greens and pinks.



The show opening and reception will be Friday, November 3rd from 5 pm - 8 pm during Sedona’s 1st Friday Art Walk. ALT Gallery is located in West Sedona at 2301 W. State Route 89A. For more information contact the gallery at 928 554 7840 or visit altgallerysedona.com