Sedona Gallery Association’s Festive 1st Friday this weekend

Sedona’s finest art galleries invite you to enjoy an evening of special guests, artist receptions and celebrations at their monthly 1st Friday in the Galleries Tour on Friday, November 3, from 5 – 8pm.

All guests are welcome to attend free of charge and enjoy a visual feast as they move from gallery to gallery. Ample parking is available at all locations.

Highlights of this month’s events include:

ALT Gallery hosts at their new West Sedona location at the corner of 89A & Shelby. Browse the curated collection of 5000 art, metaphysical, Native American and other quality out of print books. Original paintings include Tony Abeyta, George Norman, Hessam Abrishami, Howard Hill & Susanne Nyberg. Large collection of final LPs.

In West Sedona Creative Gateways will be exploring the mythologies of transitional space between existences as expressed through the work of their artists with Overworld- Underworld Chief Seattle said, “There is no death, only a change of worlds.” Death, rebirth, endings, beginnings. The space between. This could be described as transformation on the deepest level. Enjoy wine and other special treats as you browse the art in this exhibition and visit with the artists.

Gallery of Modern Masters showcases the stunning “Stone Creations” of husband and wife team Marlys Mallet and Michael Redhawk. Each work is totally unique and features a museum quality slice of a Mineral or Petrified Wood which is expanded into its own one of a kind a painting. There will be an artist’s presentation at 5:30.

Goldenstein Gallery kicks off their dynamic exhibition “The Women’s Show” featuring the celebrating the feminine perspective of the visual arts, which historically has been underrepresented. The art of 25 noted female artists, in a broad range of styles and mediums, will be featured in the gallery and satellite exhibits. You can engage in conversation every Saturday morning at 9:30am, through November 18th, during their Artists Coffee Talks in the Gallery. Different artists are hosted weekly with a special Sunday edition of Coffee Talks on November 5th. Check GoldensteinArt.com for a complete schedule of events.

Honshin Fine Arts Gallery of the Ascending Spirit presents Discovering a Sense of Peace in the Still Heart of Winter.” This exhibit explores the sacred geometry found in the jewelry designs of Kevin Petrilli’s jewelry.

Honshin Fine Art’s Gallery of Wholeness Harmony and Radiance exhibit, Discovering A Sense Of Peace in The Still Heart of Winter, explores the peace found in the heart of nature and the oneness of all things as expressed through art. Enjoy poetry, music, paintings and discussions about oneness and the interdependence of all things through the merging of art, science and nature. Their renowned “Poetry on the Porch” at 7:30pm with special treats and handmade chocolates

Experience eye-catching wildlife encounters, many up close and personal, through the images of acclaimed naturalist-photographer Greg Lawson in his Face to Face exhibition at the Gallereum in West Sedona. View classic favorites and never-before-seen images showcasing Lawson’s love of the wild at Arizona’s largest exclusive image gallery.

James Ratliff Gallery celebrates Colors of the Southwest as captured by selected gallery artists. With more than 50 years of experience in the gallery world, Jim has selected from the gallery’s large collection of original artwork, paintings to best express the colors of the Southwest. There will be a variety of styles, locations and seasons represented.

Lanning Gallery and Turquoise Tortoise Gallery open a rare joint exhibition to unveil new works by esteemed Navajo artist David Johns. Johns has been represented by the galleries for close to twenty years with dramatic portraits of his Diné people shown at Turquoise Tortoise Gallery, where he gives at Artist Talk at 6:00; Lanning Gallery, with at Artist Talk at 6:30, shows his abstract paintings that capture the spirit of Johns’s Diné homeland. Through November 12th.

Lark Art delights in presenting “From Bits of Paper and Stardust . . . The Magical Collages of Elizabeth St. Hilaire.” Whether it is a vibrant toucan or an exuberant elephant, Elizabeth combines paper and paint to bring her birds and animals to life. Please join us as we celebrate her joyous creations.

Mountain Trails Gallery at Tlaquepaque celebrates fine art sculpture by leading artists from the West at its annual show featuring new works in bronze as well as new clay model works in progress

Color outside the box with oil painter Larisa Aukon at Rowe Fine Art Gallery. Larisa will debut 10 new paintings inspired by Sedona’s stunning landscape. Enjoy works of all sizes depicting the colors of fall, the tranquility of West Fork and the changing light on the red rocks. The show continues Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. with a painting demonstration.

Sedona Arts Center features incredible array of stunning mixed media work. Featured artists include artist Lydia Dillon-Sutton whose stunning batik pieces take this centuries-old process to a new and intricate level, Adryanna B. Ciera lifelike sculptures, Mary Flaisig three-dimensional forms which color and delight any environment, glass blower George Averbeck, and Joan Roberts’ jewelry.

For more information on the Sedona Gallery Association please visit www.SedonaGalleryAssociation.com where you can find a complete listing of galleries, events and a printable map to all locations. You can also find them on Facebook.