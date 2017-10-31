Coalition Against Human Trafficking fundraiser Nov. 4

SEDONA – Saturday, Nov. 4, the Coalition Against Human Trafficking-Northern AZ will have its first fundraiser as an independent 401(c)(3).

Proceeds from this fundraiser will help the coalition to continue their mission to increase awareness about this growing problem, and through education, help eradicate human trafficking in Northern Arizona. Sheila Polk and Lt. Tom Boelts will give a brief talk about human trafficking at this event.

• When: Saturday, Nov. 4 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• Where: Mike & Christine Schroeder‘s residence

Back O’Beyond

100 North Primrose Point, Sedona

Only parking available is at Sedona United Methodist Church. There will be a shuttle service taking invited guests and media professionals to the Schroeder’s house.

• Why: ​The Coalition Against Human Trafficking-Northern AZ is a nonprofit grass roots organization dedicated to combating human trafficking in our communities through increasing awareness about this growing problem. Verde Valley children are also at risk including victims of child abuse, runaways, foster children, LGBTQ youth, bullied children, and confident and self-assured youth. Pimps shop for their victims online, at shopping malls, bus stops, at school, at after school functions, foster homes - basically, anywhere teens hang out.

• More info: Contact Lynda S. Brown, PhD

Chair, CAHT PR & Electronic Communication

Home: 928-554-4288

Cell: 928-821-6661

www.coalitionagainsthumantrafficking-northernaz.org