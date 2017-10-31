Commentary: Credit recovery available after school and on Fridays

Any seniors who are applying to NAU, please fill out and submit the FAFSA now. Priority Deadline application to NAU is Nov. 15. If you need any help or more information, please see one of your counselors or Riccardo.

Friday Camps are now available to High School Students. Many classes available such as photography, art, technology. Please come to the Main Office for more information.

Two more chances to see the fall play The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe on Thursday and Friday this week at 7 p.m.

The district’s second Blood Drive is Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. If you are 16 or 17 and meet the requirements, you are encouraged to donate.

Parental consent forms can be picked up in the main office, the attendance office, or from Ms. Westfield in room 101. Your form must be signed and turned in before you donate

Earn to learn

Earn to Learn Scholarship is now open for any students applying to NAU, ASU, or UA in FA18 or SP19. $4,000 and it closes Nov. 8.

The AZ Milk Producers Scholarship. It is a contest to win $12,000, $10,000, or $8,000 based on a milk mustache photo. Contest closes Nov. 21.

Many more scholarships are available, see a counselor before you miss the deadline.

Our Nacho Bar for students was a big hit. Students who received an award for most academic growth, perfect attendance, and/or honor roll were eligible. Ice cream was also served after the awards event.



At South Verde High School

Math tutoring at South Verde is every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon. Mr. Allred assesses student needs throughout the week and provides individual assistance.

In freshman and sophomore English, students are reading “The Lord Song of J. Alfred Prufrock.” Activities include watching an animated video with excerpts from the poem to identify figurative language.

Paris Weber is our student of the quarter for quarter one. On Wednesday, the Kiwanis club presented her with an award and two free tickets to the Out of Africa Wildlife Park. Mrs. Zawel accompanied Paris and was able to share why we chose Paris as our student of the quarter.

The pumpkin throwing contest finally arrived. Students devoted much of their time for the last two months on creating a trebuchet that would be competitive in this event.

They began by creating plans, calculating their throwing distance and their projectile trajectory. There was some fierce competition this year which means we will have to regroup and go big next year.

Below is a prop that students and teachers built for our 9th annual spook house at South Verde. This Tuesday from 5:30 pm to 8 pm our school will be open to the public. Admission is one dollar per visit.

Mr. Middlebrook demonstrates how various camera types reflect light and differ in the way the user views an object. Every Friday Mr. Middlebrook teaches a four-hour art class for our students. Almost half of the students in attendance at South Verde participate. We are lucky to have him.

At Camp Verde Middle School

Last Wednesday, Camp Verde Middle School held its Quarter 1 Awards Assembly.



100 students were recognized for having perfect attendance. That’s almost a third of the school not missing a day during the first quarter.



98 students made the Honor Roll. 25 of these students also had no referrals and a 4.0 grade point average, getting them put on the Principal’s List. Most improved students were recognized and athletic certificates were also handed out. It was a great assembly. Way to go students of CVMS!!

Thursday evening was a big hit also, as the Middle School hosted its Halloween Dance.

There was even a costume contest. Zach McKay won as Donald Duck, McKinlee Brewer took second as Wonder Woman, and Chandler Plante got third as an affirmation.

Wrestling started on Oct. 30. Their first tournament is Nov. 18. Basketball try-outs are all this week, with games starting mid-November. Cheer will start next week.

Elementary School’s Fall Family Round-up a Huge Success.

At Camp Verde Elementary School

On Thursday night, the elementary school hosted our 3rd Annual Fall Family Round-up. The attendance numbers were impressive: 345 adults through the doors and 517 children with them for a grand total of 862 attendees.

It turns out there were a lot of other activities around town on this night as well, so we drew a huge crowd.



Doors and bulletin boards were decorated. Pumpkins were on display. Activities were numerous and fun: hat making, book fair, prize walk, gallery walk of student artwork, classroom presentations and projects, and lots more.



We also had four board members in attendance — thanks for the support. Kitty McDowell set up a table to educate parents about tax credit donations — awesome!



Our winners for the pumpkin decorating contest are: 1st place went to The Witch Is In, by Mrs. Reddell; 2nd place went to Blue Troll #22, by Mrs. Howe; and 3rd place went to Dragon Eyeball, by Mrs. Brooks.



Developmental pre-school



In the Developmental Preschool, Mrs. Mazur students experienced a different kind of spa day. They had their feet painted to make ghost decorations.

They then hung them on the bulletin board outside their room in preparation for Fall Family Festival.

The little ones had a blast. And some students really enjoyed having their feet painted, though some weren’t so sure about the process.

One had to give it a little taste just to make sure. No worries, it was non-toxic and safe paint for the little ones.

The end results, tiny little ghosts decorating the hall, waiting for Fall Family Festival.

In the Elementary, Mrs. Justus’ Lifeskills class was busy all week doing special art projects for fall family night. The students took a survey and voted on what kind of pumpkin to decorate for the pumpkin decorating contest, they chose the blue troll Biggie. They had a blast painting him.

Scarecrows around school

Students made scarecrows to practice fine motor skills and wish everyone a Happy Fall Ya’ll!

They also enjoyed doing a Ghost glyph art project. It was fun seeing their interests and dislikes. If you’re not sure what a glyph project is, it is based on a variety of questions of different likes and dislikes. Then you decorate your project according to the answers. The students love them.

Students also had to do a writing project on My Scarecrow’s Job. They had to write about where their scarecrow lived and what his job was. What amazing stories!

In Mrs. Weir’s class, students practiced their writing skills, working on correct sentence structure, great hand writing, and remembering to include the period at the end of the sentence. Such hard workers.

At Camp Verde Middle School

In Middle School, Ms. Carter attended the Secondary Transition Training in Flagstaff with the Department of Education for two days this week. The learning discussed ways to help our students with transition services as they prepare for life after graduation.

The training also presented different ways to assist students by using Assistive Technology. The team learned about various apps for their phones and computers to help with text to speech and writing.

At Camp Verde High School

In High School, Mrs. Anderson continues to help her students learn the fine art of culinary.

The students prepare breakfast and are graded by different staff members who are lucky to enjoy the fine food the student prepared.

Mrs. Anderson is also preparing her students for a shopping trip to Flagstaff that is quickly approaching.

While shopping, she has prepared an activity where the students will need to locate various items within the store.

In the ESS Department, our website is up and running.

The website provides parents with information about Exceptional Students Services, resources to help parent and students, and soon to include information from the monthly ESS Parent University trainings.

The department received positive feedback about the website from Caring 4 Our Kids, which is based in Maricopa County.

They were excited to see the information the website is providing for our parents.