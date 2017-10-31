Letter: Clarkdale community support a good turn of the page for library

Editor:

The citizens of Clarkdale are celebrating the reopening of Clark Memorial Library which wouldn’t have happened without the support of the Verde Independent.

We’re grateful for the coverage of the celebration but want to make sure there is public thanks to not only the Yavapai County Free Library District, the Town of Clarkdale and the Lions Club but also to those who participated in the festivities: the Cornville American Legion Honor Guard who presented colors, the Mingus Union Honor’s Choir who beautifully sang the Star Spangled Banner, the Jerome Ukulele Orchestra who shared their musical delights with those in attendance and the second graders of Clarkdale-Jerome School who marched in with signs declaring their love of reading, books and our library.

Now that the library is open we want to encourage folks to come by and meet our Library Coordinator Jeff King.



The Clark Memorial Library is open Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to Noon.

Sybil Malinowski Melody

Secretary of Friends of Clark Memorial Library