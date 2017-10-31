Letter: A little compassion and kindness can go a long ways, on both sides

Editor:

Seems I recently went too far and offended some good folks, including many vets. I apologize for the disrespectful and harsh tone of my words, they were part of the problem, not part of the solution.

About half of the 10 or so people I have called good friends in life are vets: 2 Marines, 1 Air Force, One Army, so I really do like you guys and gals, and appreciate what you do. I’m not perfect, far from it, but will try to be more civil in my discourse, or just say nothing.

Keep in mind that not everybody in this country has had a good life, no matter how hard they may have worked.

So if they complain or protest they are not necessarily criticizing the military nor intending any disrespect. They are simply venting or trying to raise awareness about important issues. The harsher your reactions, the more likely you are to send them off in the opposite direction (human nature) towards further alienation, disillusionment, and possibly worse. It is the most wounded who are the most dangerous. A little compassion and kindness can go a long ways, on both sides.

Matthew Holmes

Rimrock