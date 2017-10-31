Man allegedly involved with 2013 arson case offered plea deal

Joshua Daniel Dawson appeared in Yavapai Superior court for a pretrial conference Monday.

Dawson, 25, is facing four charges: arson of an occupied structure, burglary, criminal damage, and theft for allegedly being involved with a May 2013 arson.

Dawson was charged for the incident at the 1900 block of South Deserama Circle in Verde Village. He and two other men, 26-year-old William Stockwell and 22-year-old Bradley Meyer, were arrested after an YCSO detective received tips regarding the suspects in the incident. Dawson was already in custody for unrelated charges. He is held without bond.

Dawson pleaded not guilty to all counts in September.

Defense attorney Tony Gonzales told the court the defense has received the plea deal and requested a continuance to go over it with Dawson. The plea expires Nov. 15.

A Donald hearing and possible change of plea was scheduled for Nov. 13.