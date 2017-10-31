New Business: One Love Pet Spa

About the business:

One Love Pet Spa, LLC, offers dog grooming and doggy daycare for dogs up to 30 pounds. The business also offers medicinal aromatherapy for pets.

About the staff:

Owners Jana McClain and Tom Peltier are both acting managers. McClain ran Cottonwood’s Happy Tails Grooming for about seven years and she has been in and out of the grooming industry for over 20 years. The crew, with a combined experience of more than 50 years, followed the owners from Happy Tails to One Love Pet Spa. “We are all responsible for taking top care of the animals entrusted to us,” said McClain.

In McClain’s own words:

“We are happy to help anyone that comes in. We are unique because our primary focus is what is best for the animal and the customer. We have always specialized in special treatment,” said McClain.

“We are here to help our community in any way we can.”

The future:

The business will start with two full-time and two part-time groomers. One Love Pet Spa has room to hold as many as three more full-time groomers. “The Verde Valley is growing daily and we anticipate that will continue with all of the new homes being built. We can only hope our customer base will grow,” said McClain. “We are so very grateful to be back.”

More information:

One Love Pet Spa opened Oct. 4. It is located 101 S. Main St., Suite E, in Cottonwood.

It is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with evening and Saturday appointments upon request. Call 928-649-5771.